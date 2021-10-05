Soup and stew season begins

Fall is in, so soups are on. Stock pots and slow cookers will get their workouts over the next two seasons. But some soup and stew recipes can be perennial, contrary to popular belief.

Jim Zeisler, or “Chef Z,” as his students fondly call him, heads the Al Pollard Culinary Arts Program at Virginia Western Community College. Zeisler prides himself on his sauce and soup knowledge. He has been in the industry for more than 40 years and in charge of Virginia Western’s culinary program since 2007.

The chef recommends cold soups such as gazpacho, vichyssoise, or fruit soups such as his cold blueberry yogurt soup, featured below, for colder weather. Unlike the gazpacho and fruit soups which are made from chilled ingredients, vichyssoise is made hot but chilled and served cold.

When cooking hot soups, Chef Z says to bring to a boil, then back to a simmer, as overcooking soup can make your ingredients tough. Speaking of ingredients, make sure to dice them small enough so that they can easily fit on a soup spoon.