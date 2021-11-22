Southern-made hits: RND Coffee Lounge wins a major magazine award for its canned cold brew

When Garden & Gun Magazine says you’re good, you know you’re onto something. Roanoke’s RND Coffee Lounge is onto something.
In case you’ve missed it, Garden & Gun is an award-winning magazine that focuses on life in the American South. A touchstone of high-end southern taste, style and culture since 2007, the magazine launched its ‘Made in the South Awards’ in 2010, to recognize the best southern-made products.
This year RND Coffee Lounge, a coffee roaster and cafe located on Main Street, in the Wasena neighborhood, is a runner-up in the awards’ Drink category. The magazine recognized RND for the canned version of Nitro, its popular cold-brew coffee.
“We have a pretty simple, honest, cold brew product that’s been really popular in our café, that we feel good about,” says Quincy Randolph, who co-founded RND (Roasters Next Door) with his older brother Steffon in 2019. “We wanted to shed a bit of light on smaller roasters who are starting to produce some commercial products that have only been available from bigger brands.”
Cold brew is not the same thing as iced coffee, in case you were wondering. It’s produced by steeping ground coffee in cool or room temperature water, for anywhere from eight to 24 hours. The grounds are strained out, and the finished coffee can be consumed black, mixed with water, and/or dressed with cream, sugar or flavorings.
Quincy Randolph says COVID restrictions in 2020 pushed them to figure out small-batch canning logistics for their popular coffee.
“We thought, ‘If people can’t come to our café to enjoy a cold brew, how can we get it to them?’”
Solving this problem involved something that Quincy Randolph is good at: asking questions.
“From an early age, I shed my fear of asking questions,” he said. “I’m not afraid to look silly or to ask for help. The worst that can happen is that people will say no, or ignore you. People I had no business talking to took the time to answer my questions and give me advice.”
When Randolph says “an early age,” he means that he was cooking professionally by age 15. By 16, he had finished high school and left his native Richmond for Sullivan University’s Culinary Arts program in Louisville, Kentucky. By 21, he was working with well-known chefs at Michelin-starred restaurants, including Ryan Pfeiffer at Blackbird in Chicago.
Steffon Randolph was the coffee geek. He landed in Roanoke when his girlfriend was accepted into Radford University’s Physical Therapy program. He started hosting craft coffee pop-ups at farmers’ markets, and mornings at The Hive, Blacksnake Meadery’s tasting room on Main Street. In 2019, he asked Quincy if he wouldn’t like to come to Roanoke and open a coffee shop. The brothers were 23 and 25.
What’s so special about RND’s Nitro cold brew?
According to Garden & Gun, “It’s potent and rich, a straight pull of no-nonsense, get ’er done coffee.”
“Cold brew is strong coffee with a lot of caffeine,” Quincy Randolph said. “It should be smooth and have a little sweetness. If it’s not prepared properly, it can taste bitter and too robust.”
Nitro, naturally sweet and creamy, is infused with nitrogen, which gives it “a lightness on the palate” and has a preservative effect, without the flavor-altering chemicals. That’s perfect for cans.
Quincy Randolph feels that a big part of RND’s success is knowing how to treat people.
“I really come from the hospitality industry,” he said. “Customers are our guests. We want to do a lot of little things the right way, so people experience us as trustworthy, exciting and quality-based.”
The brothers are ambitious and already taking things to the next level. Southern Living Magazine stopped by over the summer, and included RND in an August article on mountain towns for fall foliage. They developed a second venture, Crème Fresh, with Nate Sloan of Bloom, the popular restaurant across the street. Crème Fresh is a non-dairy scoop shop selling a frozen treat based on oat and coconut milks. (Technically, it’s not ice cream without the dairy.) It’s right next door to RND, in the former Hive tasting room.
A second RND will open at Vinyard Station, a multi-business development that was once home to Vinton Motors. It will offer twice the Wasena location’s seating and an expanded menu of soups, sandwiches and pastries. You can watch Quincy Randolph demonstrating many of his culinary creations on his YouTube channel, Café with Q. There’s even a blooper reel.
“There’s still so much we want to do,” he says.