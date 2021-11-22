Southern-made hits: RND Coffee Lounge wins a major magazine award for its canned cold brew

Quincy Randolph says COVID restrictions in 2020 pushed them to figure out small-batch canning logistics for their popular coffee.

“We thought, ‘If people can’t come to our café to enjoy a cold brew, how can we get it to them?’”

Solving this problem involved something that Quincy Randolph is good at: asking questions.

“From an early age, I shed my fear of asking questions,” he said. “I’m not afraid to look silly or to ask for help. The worst that can happen is that people will say no, or ignore you. People I had no business talking to took the time to answer my questions and give me advice.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

When Randolph says “an early age,” he means that he was cooking professionally by age 15. By 16, he had finished high school and left his native Richmond for Sullivan University’s Culinary Arts program in Louisville, Kentucky. By 21, he was working with well-known chefs at Michelin-starred restaurants, including Ryan Pfeiffer at Blackbird in Chicago.