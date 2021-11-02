Spoon bread deliciousness

Thanksgiving is approaching, and many people are planning meals with loved ones. Food is almost always central to traditional gatherings and often the subject of conversations. We remember things like Grandma’s special dish with its “secret ingredient” or that time Cousin Louie followed that recipe “exactly” only to result in pink barbecue chicken for the Fourth of July.
Thinking back on simpler times and old family recipes, I decided to show off one of my favorites: spoon bread.
This one is a classic that most agree dates to the native Americans of the Southeast (who called the dish awendaw or owendaw). Apparently friends shared recipes, and ingredients evolved into this wonderful, soft and spongy, corn bread. The first time it was recorded was said to be the in the 1847 edition of “The Carolina Housewife,” a cookbook by Sarah Rutledge.
My recipe however comes from a battered copy of the “Charleston Receipts” cookbook, first published in 1850. There are two recipes for spoon bread, but this one is the most delightful. It’s just sweet enough for breakfast, with a little maple syrup or a thickened buttermilk sauce, or accompanied by your favorite fried chicken or chili.
This recipe, called “Batter (Spoon) Bread,” is the simplest, most basic, version I know of and perfect for the beginner. One of the photos with this story is of the recipe, straight from the book. I have rewritten it here, with my cheat notes, to make it even easier. Try this version first, to get the feel of what each stage should look like before you follow some of the more adventurous recipes out there.
The dish is one of my favorites to take to potlucks and barbecues. Its delicate flavor and moist texture is sure to be a hit.
This year, try it as a thanksgiving side. Now for the ingredients, adjustments and advice:
Batter Spoon Bread
1 cup corn meal (fine or medium ground)
1 tsp. salt
1 heaping tsp. baking powder
1 large or 2 small eggs
2 cups (whole) milk
1 cup boiling water
1 tbsp. melted (unsalted) butter
1 tbsp. lard
Preheat oven to 375.
Mix meal, salt and baking powder. Add egg beaten lightly, milk and boiling water enough to make a very thin batter, then add butter and lard. Put in a well greased baking dish (8-inch square or 1.5 quart) and cook 30-40 minutes in oven at 375 degrees.