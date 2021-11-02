Spoon bread deliciousness

Thanksgiving is approaching, and many people are planning meals with loved ones. Food is almost always central to traditional gatherings and often the subject of conversations. We remember things like Grandma’s special dish with its “secret ingredient” or that time Cousin Louie followed that recipe “exactly” only to result in pink barbecue chicken for the Fourth of July.

Thinking back on simpler times and old family recipes, I decided to show off one of my favorites: spoon bread.

This one is a classic that most agree dates to the native Americans of the Southeast (who called the dish awendaw or owendaw). Apparently friends shared recipes, and ingredients evolved into this wonderful, soft and spongy, corn bread. The first time it was recorded was said to be the in the 1847 edition of “The Carolina Housewife,” a cookbook by Sarah Rutledge.

My recipe however comes from a battered copy of the “Charleston Receipts” cookbook, first published in 1850. There are two recipes for spoon bread, but this one is the most delightful. It’s just sweet enough for breakfast, with a little maple syrup or a thickened buttermilk sauce, or accompanied by your favorite fried chicken or chili.