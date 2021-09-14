Squirrel hunting means stew, BBQ, gravy and casserole

Later in the season, once the trees have shed their leaves, Ewart prefers a .22 rifle.

Ewart suggests skinning and dressing a squirrel immediately after shooting it. A squirrel is much easier to skin when it is still warm, he said. After rigor mortis starts setting in, which often occurs by the time he gets home after several hours of enjoying the outdoors, it is much more difficult.

There are several videos and other resources available online that show step-by-step instructions on skinning and dressing a squirrel. Afterward, place it in a large bowl completely covered in water, with approximately one tablespoon of salt. Let it sit in the refrigerator between one to 24 hours. This helps to leech blood out of the animal and also flavors the meat in preparation for cooking.

Ewart’s wife prepares squirrel gravy over biscuits or mashed potatoes, and that’s his favorite. Parboil the squirrel for 30-60 minutes — the squirrel can be quite tough if this step is skipped. Roll it in flour combined with salt, pepper and other desired seasonings, and lightly pan fry it — the meat should practically be falling off the bone.