Squirrel hunting means stew, BBQ, gravy and casserole

As autumn approaches, many people anticipate the coveted taste of pumpkin spice, a staple this time of year. However, many local hunters are salivating for a different flavor — squirrel.
Virginia’s squirrel hunting season began Sept. 4, but if you didn’t make it out during the first week, never fear! Squirrel hunting in Virginia for red and gray squirrels runs until Feb. 28.
To hunt squirrel and other small game animals, prospective hunters only need a basic hunting license, which is online to buy from the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources website: www.dwr.virginia.gov. All hunting rules are listed at that website, too. Once the license has been purchased, local hunters can take up to six squirrels per day.
According to John Ewart, an avid local hunter and a former hunting safety instructor, one of the best local spots is at Havens Wildlife Management Area in Roanoke County. Havens, along with George Washington and Jefferson National Forests, boasts hundreds of acres open to the public for bagging game.
For those a little farther from the Roanoke area, Fairystone Farms, Smith Mountain Cooperative and Turkeycock wildlife management areas also have public land.
When hunting early in the season, while leaves are still on the trees, Ewart suggests using a shotgun, which distributes many pellets, increasing your chance of success.
Later in the season, once the trees have shed their leaves, Ewart prefers a .22 rifle.
Ewart suggests skinning and dressing a squirrel immediately after shooting it. A squirrel is much easier to skin when it is still warm, he said. After rigor mortis starts setting in, which often occurs by the time he gets home after several hours of enjoying the outdoors, it is much more difficult.
There are several videos and other resources available online that show step-by-step instructions on skinning and dressing a squirrel. Afterward, place it in a large bowl completely covered in water, with approximately one tablespoon of salt. Let it sit in the refrigerator between one to 24 hours. This helps to leech blood out of the animal and also flavors the meat in preparation for cooking.
Ewart’s wife prepares squirrel gravy over biscuits or mashed potatoes, and that’s his favorite. Parboil the squirrel for 30-60 minutes — the squirrel can be quite tough if this step is skipped. Roll it in flour combined with salt, pepper and other desired seasonings, and lightly pan fry it — the meat should practically be falling off the bone.
Make your favorite gravy (or pour it out of a can) and mix in the squirrel meat. It can make a delicious breakfast over biscuits, accompanied by eggs, or as a lunch over mashed potatoes with other local, in-season vegetables such as broccoli, carrots or green beans.
Squirrel can be a delicious substitute for chicken in a traditional chicken and dumplings dish. Simply parboil the squirrel until tender, remove the bones, and combine with your favorite dumpling recipe for a cold weather dish that the whole family is sure to love.
Another local hunter suggests an easy way to incorporate squirrel in a variety of meals is to place it in a crock pot, covered in chicken broth, and cook for 6 hours on high or overnight on low. Then shred the meat and discard any small bones. The meat can then be used as shredded barbecue on a sandwich, in a casserole, or in the below recipe for Brunswick Stew.
Brunswick Stew
Squirrel – between 4-6 is preferable, but can be supplemented with other meat, such as rabbit or chicken
1 can (15.5 oz) corn
1 can (15.5 oz) lima beans
3 potatoes, cut into 1-inch squares
2 tbsp. oil
½ onion, diced
2 tbsp. garlic
3 tbsp. butter
1 tsp. thyme
1 tsp. parsley
½ tsp. oregano
¼ tsp. cayenne pepper
Salt and pepper to taste
32 oz chicken stock
Two cans (15.5 oz) tomatoes with juice
Once the squirrel has been de-boned, roll the pieces in flour, salt and pepper. Brown in butter. While the squirrel is browning, sauté onions and garlic (with a couple tablespoons of your favorite oil) in a pot until the onion is translucent. Add the rest of the ingredients to the onions and garlic, except for the tomatoes and squirrel. Bring to a boil. Once the vegetables are tender, add the tomatoes and squirrel. Cook on low-medium for 30-45 minutes.
Barbecued Squirrel
3-4 squirrels – these do not need to be parboiled
2-3 tbsp. olive oil
2 c. barbecue sauce
Preheat oven to 350 F. Coat squirrel meat in olive oil (you can add desired seasonings or dry rub if desired) and lay the meat on a baking sheet covered in aluminum foil. Bake for 30 minutes. Cover the squirrels in barbecue sauce. Bake for another 30-60 minutes until the meat is tender and can easily be pulled from the bone.
Squirrel Casserole
2-3 squirrels
1 stick of butter
2 10 oz. packages of frozen broccoli and cheese
½ c. chopped onion
1 10.5 oz. can cream of chicken soup
1 c. cooked white rice
Salt and pepper to taste
Place squirrels in a pot and cover with water. Boil until meat is tender — 30-45 minutes. Cook broccoli according to the package instructions. In a skillet over medium heat, melt butter and sauté the onion until translucent. Add cream of chicken soup and mix well. Debone the squirrel after boiling and combine all ingredients in a 9x13 casserole dish. Bake at 350 F for one hour.