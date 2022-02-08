Super snacks

The Super Bowl, the culmination of hard work, dedication and skill exhibited by the two best teams in the NFL, will commence Sunday. The Los Angeles Rams, in their own SoFi Stadium, at Inglewood, California, will go against the Cincinnati Bengals. At halftime, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will perform.

So why am I talking about football in a food article? Because food is one of the best parts of football!

A favorite sport-related food — the hot dog — is said to have made its first appearance as far back as 64 A.D., when Gaius, the chef to Emperor Nero Claudius Caesar, stuffed a pig intestine with ground meat. After consuming the concoction, Emperor Nero is said to have declared “I have discovered something of great importance!” It is unclear whether he considered it a sandwich.

We’re thankful that hot dogs today are a bit more appetizing.

The history of the Buffalo wing, fortunately, is not as … off-putting. There are, however, two slightly different versions of its 1964 creation story. Both center on Teressa Bellissimo.

In one version, her husband, Frank, claimed that their restaurant, the Anchor Bar, in Buffalo, New York, had received a shipment of wings instead of other requested chicken parts. Teressa Bellissimo then created the Buffalo wings because she didn’t know what to do with the incorrect shipment.

The Bellissimos’ son, Dominic, on the other hand, said that the wings were a midnight snack that his mom concocted after he returned home after a night drinking with friends.

Regardless, Buffalo doesn’t seem too concerned about the particulars of the food staple’s inception — the city celebrates Chicken Wing Day on July 29 and has done so since 1977.

Buffalo wings are so closely tied to football that the annual Buffalo Wing Festival is set to take place in Highmark Stadium — home of the Buffalo Bills — in Orchard Park, New York. The festival takes place on Labor Day Weekend, and participants consume an estimated 27 tons of wings during the two-day event.

However, that number is nothing compared to the expected number of wings consumed during the Super Bowl. Americans will chow on about 81,250 tons of them during Super Bowl Sunday.

Below are some tried and true recipes that the football fans in your life are sure to love. You can make your own staple – the chicken wing – or try something a little different. Football food is typically seen as snack food, but the strombolis below can make a meal. And you can make homemade cinnamon rolls out of the leftover bread dough – that’s what I always do!

Strombolis

(This old family recipe makes 3)

1 loaf frozen bread dough

Black forest ham

Pepperoni

Mozzarella cheese

Wrap a frozen bread loaf with plastic wrap, covered with cooking spray. Place in the refrigerator to thaw overnight.

Preheat oven to 350° F.

Cut thawed dough into three pieces of equal size. Flour the surface and roll out one third of the dough until approximately the thickness of a thin pizza crust and an oval shape.

Place desired amounts of ham, pepperoni, and cheese on one half of the dough — I usually do 4-5 slices of ham, 8-10 pieces of pepperoni and about a quarter cup of cheese, but you really measure it with your heart.

Once you are satisfied with the amount of stuffing, pull the far end of the dough over the stuffing and roll the edges together so the insides don’t come spilling out. Roll tightly, as the edges can come undone during baking.

Repeat with the other two-thirds of dough.

Place the strombolis on a greased or parchment-lined baking sheet. Place in preheated oven and bake for 15-18 minutes. They will be lightly browned and the dough on top won’t feel gooey.

Be careful because the pepperoni juice gets hot!

Classic Buffalo wings

2 pounds chicken wings

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 teaspoon garlic powder

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

¼ cup hot sauce

2 tablespoons honey

4 tablespoons butter

Ranch dressing, for serving

Carrot sticks, for serving

Celery sticks, for serving

Preheat oven to 400° F and place a wire rack over a baking sheet. In a large bowl, toss chicken wings with oil and season with garlic powder, salt and pepper. Transfer to prepared baking sheet.

Bake until chicken is golden and skin is crispy, 50 to 60 minutes, flipping the wings halfway through.

In a small saucepan, whisk together hot sauce and honey. Bring to simmer then stir in butter. Cook until butter is melted and slightly reduced, about 2 minutes.

Heat broiler on low. Transfer baked wings to a bowl and toss with buffalo sauce until completely coated. Return wings to rack and broil — watching carefully — until sauce caramelizes, about 3 minutes. Serve with ranch dressing and vegetables.

Pepperoni Queso

Ingredients

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 small onion, diced

1 4-ounce can chopped green chiles

½ 10-ounce can diced tomatoes with green chiles

8 oz. processed cheese (such as Velveeta), cubed

8 oz. cheddar cheese, shredded

1 small jalapeño pepper, diced

½ cup sliced pepperoni, chopped

Soft pretzel bites, for serving

Heat oil in a saucepan over medium heat. Add the onion and cook, stirring, until softened, about 5 minutes.

Add the canned chiles and tomatoes and bring to a simmer.

Reduce the heat and stir in the processed cheese until smooth.

Off the heat, stir in the cheddar until melted.

Stir in the jalapeño and half the pepperoni. Garnish with the remaining pepperoni.

Serve with pretzel bites.