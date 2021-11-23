Thanksgiving leftovers: Chef Jeff Farmer's turkey gumbo

Among the things Roanoke diners are thankful for have been plates emerging from Chef Jeff Farmer’s kitchens. Farmer, who has presided at both Lucky and Fortunato restaurants, says that he is taking a long break, at least, from cooking.

“I am ‘retiring’ for now,” Farmer said in an email exchange. “Life is short and I’ve got a long list of things I want to do that being tied down to a restaurant won’t allow. With that said, I haven’t ruled out doing another project in the future.”

Meanwhile, Lucky is closing its doors in January, to do some renovations and to update menus, cocktails and more.

We asked Farmer to share with us his favorite thing to do with Thanksgiving leftovers. Here is his response.

Turkey Gumbo Z’herbes

“I have been making some version of this for the past three years or more,” Farmer said in an email exchange. “My dad’s family is from Mississippi and I was born in New Orleans. Over the past ten years I have been reconnecting with the area and the food. There are so many styles of gumbo, and it’s hard to find decent gumbo in a restaurant. You have to hunt it out or make it yourself.”

Leftover turkey, pulled