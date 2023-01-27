Time for the Y at VT’s Souper Bowl Challenge

The YMCA at Virginia Tech is gearing up for the third annual Souper Bowl Challenge, and is doing things a little differently this year, according to a Jan. 26 news release.

The event will take place Tuesday, Feb. 7, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. In addition to the usual takeout option, the organization will host an on-site meal at the Y Center at 1000 N. Main St. in Blacksburg. Organizers are inviting ticket purchasers to come together to enjoy soup and community in the event room. The Y will provide bread and beverages to go with the soups, as well as live entertainment and more.

Those who prefer takeout can stop by the event to pick up their samplers.

All purchasers will have a chance to vote for their favorites, either on-site or on Facebook.

Participating restaurants have not been announced, but the process will be similar to previous Souper Bowls. The cost of a ticket is $25. Each ticket pays for one five-soup sampler, which includes 4-ounce servings of five specialty soups from each of five local eateries.

Proceeds from the event support the YMCA at VT’s local programs such as Meals On Main, Senior Connections, after school tutoring and more.

To buy tickets, go to www.vtymca.org/souperbowl/.

