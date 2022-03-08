Treats o' the Irish

While the traditional St. Patrick’s Day meal of corned beef and cabbage is a tried-and-true Irish meal, many local restaurants find fun and interesting ways of making St. Patrick’s Day food their own.

From the Shamrock Shakes at McDonald’s to Dunkin’ Donuts offering decadently decorated St. Patrick’s Day doughnuts, many places embrace this shamrockin’ holiday.

Anna Robertson and Brandon Davis, co-owners of Pop’s Ice Cream and Soda Bar in Grandin Village, have put their own spin on St. Patrick’s Day. From now through the end of March, Pop’s is serving up The Dubliner Melt. This delectable creation is made from Dubliner cheese, which is then blended with Pop’s green onion dressing. It is layered with spinach and hash brown potatoes and is grilled on fresh sourdough bread. And, of course, it is served up with Pop’s signature smiley face potato cakes.

“We spend most of our waking hours daydreaming about creative food combinations,” Robertson said. “The Dubliner was born from our addiction to Kerrygold Dubliner cheese and a desire to feature it on our menu.”

It has become a staple that you can find at Pop’s every St. Patrick’s season.

Pop’s also has a dazzling dessert for your St. Patrick’s Day festivities — O’Loclainn’s Toffee Ice Cream. Toffee ice cream is swirled with Connemara Whiskey Caramel and chocolate almond toffee pieces. It is available in a variety of sizes from an individual cone to pints and quarts that you can take home to enjoy later.

Pop’s will be open for carryout only from noon to 9 p.m. on St. Patrick’s Day to give you a chance to sample its delicious St. Patrick’s Day inspired dishes, or any of the other amazing offerings.

If you’re feeling adventurous, below are some St. Patrick’s Day inspired dishes for you to try at home.

Irish Soda Bread

4 cups all-purpose flour, plus extra for currants

4 tablespoons sugar

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 ½ teaspoons kosher salt

4 tablespoons (½ stick) cold unsalted butter, cut into ½-inch squares

1 ¾ cups cold buttermilk

1 extra-large egg, lightly beaten

1 teaspoon grated orange zest

1 cup dried currants

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Line sheet pan with parchment paper.

Combine flour, sugar, baking soda and salt in the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the paddle attachment. Add butter and mix on low speed until butter is incorporated.

Lightly beat the buttermilk, egg, and orange zest together in a measuring cup.

With the mixer on low speed, slowly add the buttermilk mixture to the flour mixture. Combine currants with 1 tablespoon of flour and mix into the dough. It will be very wet.

Dump the dough onto a well-floured board and knead into a round loaf. Place the loaf on the prepared sheet pan and lightly cut an X into the top of the bread with a serrated knife.

Bake for 45 to 55 minutes, or until a cake tester comes out clean. When you tap the loaf, it will sound hollow.

Cool on a baking rack. You can also use this soda bread recipe for the bread in your favorite bread pudding recipe.

Shepherd’s Pie Potato Bowls

4 large russet potatoes (about 3 pounds)

4 tablespoons unsalted butter plus 1 tablespoon melted butter

¼ cup whole milk

¼ cup sour cream

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

¼ cup chopped fresh chives

1 small carrot, chopped

12 ounces ground beef chuck

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon tomato paste

1 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves

⅓ cup frozen peas, thawed

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

Prick the potatoes all over with a fork and brush them with 1 tablespoon melted butter.

Put on a microwave-safe plate and microwave, flipping halfway, until fork tender, about 20 minutes. Let cool slightly.

Cut a ¼-inch-thick slice off the top of each potato. Carefully scoop out the flesh into a medium bowl and mash with milk, sour cream, 2 tablespoons butter and 1 teaspoon salt using a fork or potato masher. Fold in the chives.

Put the potato bowls on a baking sheet.

Melt 1 tablespoon butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the carrots and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened and lightly browned, 5 to 6 minutes.

Add the beef and cook, breaking it up with a wooden spoon, until cooked through, about 4 minutes.

Stir in Worcestershire, tomato paste, thyme, ½ teaspoon salt and 1 cup water and bring to a boil, then reduce heat and cook until the beef and carrots are coated in sauce with a little extra sitting on the bottom of the pan, about 1 minute. Stir in the peas until heated through, 1 to 2 minutes more.

Spoon the beef mixture into the potato bowls. Spoon or pipe the mashed potatoes on top of beef mixture and bake until heated through and the potatoes brown on top, about 15 minutes.

Cut the remaining tablespoon of butter into 4 slices and top each potato with one.

Guinness Brownies

Nonstick cooking spray

1 cup all-purpose flour

¾ cup unsweetened cocoa powder

1 tablespoon instant espresso powder

1 teaspoon kosher salt

One 11.2-ounce bottle stout beer, such as Guinness Extra Stout

1 ½ sticks (12 tablespoons) unsalted butter, cut into pieces

4 ounces bittersweet chocolate, chopped

1 ½ cups granulated sugar

5 large eggs

1 tablespoon pure vanilla extract

2 teaspoons flaky sea salt, for garnish

1 tablespoon confectioners’ sugar, for garnish

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9-by-9-inch baking pan with cooking spray and line the bottom with parchment, leaving a 2-inch overhang on 2 of the sides. Spray the parchment with cooking spray.

Whisk flour, cocoa powder, espresso powder and kosher salt in a medium bowl until combined.

Slowly pour the Guinness into a medium saucepan, trying to make as little foam as possible. (Hold the pot at an angle and press the lip of the bottle to the side of the pot and slowly pour to help eliminate foam.)

Bring the beer to a boil over high heat, then reduce the heat to medium-low and simmer until thickened and reduced to ⅓ cup, approx. 12 to 13 minutes.

Add the butter and whisk constantly until melted, about 1 minute. Add the bittersweet chocolate and whisk constantly until melted and smooth, about 2 minutes.

Remove the pan from heat and whisk in the granulated sugar until combined.

Whisk in the eggs, 1 at a time, beating well after each addition. Stir in the vanilla extract until just combined. Add the flour mixture and stir slowly until combined.

Pour the mixture into the prepared pan.

Bake until set on top, the brownies have slightly pulled away from the sides and a toothpick inserted into the center comes out with just a few moist crumbs, 30 to 35 minutes. Sprinkle flaky sea salt on top.

Let cool in the pan for 30 minutes, then use the parchment overhang to remove the brownies from the pan to a cutting board and let cool completely, about 30 minutes.

Sprinkle with confectioners’ sugar, if desired.