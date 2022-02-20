 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winner crowned in Y at VT's Souper Bowl Challenge

The second annual YMCA at Virginia Tech Souper Bowl Challenge is over, and the votes are in. The winning soup was Pepperjack Crab created by SouperHero, which got 29.8% of the votes.

Staff at SouperHero were delighted with the news of their victory.

“This has been a favorite recipe of mine for a long time and I’m glad it was so successful,” said cook Jim Parker.

“As a pillar of the local food community, we strive to make exemplary cuisine,” kitchen manager Lonnie McFadden added.

Five local Blacksburg restaurants – Our Daily Bread, SouperHero and Next Door Bake Shop, Zeppoli’s and Wikiteria (and Blue Ridge Mountain Catering) –each created a signature soup for the occasion.

“When we were asked to be a part of this challenge, we wanted to go above and beyond to create a unique soup that everyone would enjoy,” said office and event manager Mariah Thompson.

Ticket sales from the Souper Bowl Challenge supported five local small businesses as well as the YMCA at VT community programs, including Meals On Main, Senior Connections and more. The event was a huge success; tickets completely sold out.

The Y is especially grateful to members of Boy Scout Troop 704 for volunteering to package and pass out soup to the ticket holders on pickup day.

Laureen Blakemore, director of community engagement at the Y, said, “We appreciate partnering with such amazing local businesses to bring events like this to our community. Ticket holders expressed their appreciation for the opportunity to participate and thoroughly enjoyed sampling so many delicious soups!”

- Submitted by Laureen Blakemore

Next up -- pie!

Missed out on the Souper Bowl Challenge? Don’t miss the pie! The YMCA at Virginia Tech's second annual "Try Y’s Pi" event has kicked off ticket sales, offering participants the chance to enjoy an amazing five-slice pie sampler.

Participating bakeries for this event are Blacksburg Bagels with a Sweet Potato Pie; Bollo’s Cafe & Bakery with an Apple Crumb Pie; Halwa Bakery with a Kenafa, Pistachio Cream Pie; Next Door Bake Shop with a Coconut Pie; and Our Daily Bread with a Ginger Peach Pie. 

Tickets are $28. Ticket holders will collect their pie sampler from the YMCA Thrift Shop Building at 1000 N. Main St. on March 14 (otherwise known as Pi Day) between 3:30 and 5:30 p.m. Participants will also be sent a link to vote for their favorite flavor and be entered to win great prizes! 

Tickets for Try Y’s Pi are available now at https://vtymca.org/try-ys-pi/. But hurry because they are going fast! 

- Laureen Blakemore

