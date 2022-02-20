Winner crowned in Y at VT's Souper Bowl Challenge

The second annual YMCA at Virginia Tech Souper Bowl Challenge is over, and the votes are in. The winning soup was Pepperjack Crab created by SouperHero, which got 29.8% of the votes.

Staff at SouperHero were delighted with the news of their victory.

“This has been a favorite recipe of mine for a long time and I’m glad it was so successful,” said cook Jim Parker.

“As a pillar of the local food community, we strive to make exemplary cuisine,” kitchen manager Lonnie McFadden added.

Five local Blacksburg restaurants – Our Daily Bread, SouperHero and Next Door Bake Shop, Zeppoli’s and Wikiteria (and Blue Ridge Mountain Catering) –each created a signature soup for the occasion.

“When we were asked to be a part of this challenge, we wanted to go above and beyond to create a unique soup that everyone would enjoy,” said office and event manager Mariah Thompson.

Ticket sales from the Souper Bowl Challenge supported five local small businesses as well as the YMCA at VT community programs, including Meals On Main, Senior Connections and more. The event was a huge success; tickets completely sold out.

The Y is especially grateful to members of Boy Scout Troop 704 for volunteering to package and pass out soup to the ticket holders on pickup day.

Laureen Blakemore, director of community engagement at the Y, said, “We appreciate partnering with such amazing local businesses to bring events like this to our community. Ticket holders expressed their appreciation for the opportunity to participate and thoroughly enjoyed sampling so many delicious soups!”

- Submitted by Laureen Blakemore