Winning pie offers a taste of culture

The second annual YMCA at Virginia Tech’s “Try Y’s Pi” contest took place on March 14 (3/14, also known as “Pi Day”) in partnership with Our Daily Bread, Next Door Bake Shop, Blacksburg Bagels, Bollo’s and Halwa Bakery.

Participants purchased tickets for a five-piece pie sampler. Each sampler contained a piece of pie from each of the five bakeries. Blacksburg Bagels provided a sweet potato pie; Bollo’s provided an apple crumb pie; Next Door Bake Shop provided a coconut cream pie; Our Daily Bread provided a ginger peach pie; and Halwa Bakery provided a Kenafa pistachio cream pie. The event sold out very quickly, and all five slices were absolutely delicious, making the voting extremely close and very difficult!

When the tasting was over, the voting began online. And the winning pie is Halwa Bakery’s Kenafa pistachio cream pie! Additionally, voters were entered into a prize drawing to win gift cards from the bakeries, so there are some very happy voters right now!

Karmen G, owner and head baker at Halwa Bakery, was delighted with the win. Karmen was born in Egypt with Lebanese heritage from both parents, and was excited to share her food heritage with customers.

“My bakery’s name, Halwa, comes from the Arabic word for sweets, dessert and beautiful,” said Karmen. “I chose it because it represents what I do.”

When asked to participate in the event, Karmen didn’t hesitate and was excited to join in for many reasons. She said she “specially supports what the YMCA is providing to create opportunities for people to improve their lives and their communities. What’s better than that reason?”

Karmen continued: “I came with Kenafa pistachio cream pie, which wasn’t a traditional pie but I wanted to share my culture through it. When they announced the winner it meant a lot to my heart. I wanted to share it with my dad because he always believed in me. I’m sure he is watching from heaven. I’m thrilled and honored to be the winner. Thank you so much YMCA and voters!”

Pi Day is celebrated on March 14th (3/14) around the world. The Greek letter Pi is the symbol used in mathematics to represent a constant — the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter — which is approximately 3.14159. Pi Day is an annual opportunity for math enthusiasts to recite the infinite digits of Pi, talk to their friends about math, and to eat pie.

Proceeds from Try Y’s Pi will support the YMCA at VT’s Meals On Main program, which helps to feed children in the New River Valley. We were excited to work with this year’s bakery partners, and we look forward to growing the event in 2023!

- Submitted by Laureen Blakemore