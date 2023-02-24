The Super Bowl is behind us, and so is the YMCA at Virginia Tech’s third annual Souper Bowl Challenge. As in previous years, the challenge included voting for this year’s favorite, and the winning soup, with 44% of the votes, was Blue Ridge Mountain Catering's Mushroom & Sherried Salmon.

Organizers report that the event was a big success, completely sold out even after more tickets were added. In addition to Blue Ridge Mountain Catering, the other local Blacksburg restaurants that created a signature soup for the occasion were Next Door Bake Shop (Thai Coconut Soup), Our Daily Bread (White Chicken Chili), Zeppoli’s (Corn Chowder) and Souper Hero (Ham & Cauliflower).

“I would like to thank everyone for enjoying my soup and participating in the event,” said Chef Jim Parker in a YMCA news release about the event. “I am excited to have won the challenge but even more excited to have been able to help the Y's Meals on Main program. This is a program that Blue Ridge Mountain Catering and countless dedicated volunteers have been working on for years ensuring kids are not going hungry. I know those efforts have made a significant impact in our community so please keep up the support and eat more soup!”

In addition to Meals on Main, money raised by the Souper Bowl Challenge helps to fund Senior Connections and other YMCA programs.

Laureen Blakemore, director of community engagement at the Y, said, “We were delighted with the enthusiastic support of the five local restaurants and the community for this event.”

Organizers are currently working on another popular event, the third annual Try Y’s Pi. Like the Souper Bowl Challenge, ticket purchasers receive a sampler from Blacksburg area restaurants, and money raised supports the Y’s community programs. Participating bakeries for 2023 include Blacksburg Bagels, Halwa Bakery, Next Door Bake Shop and Our Daily Bread.

Ticket holders will collect their samplers on Tuesday, March 14 (Pi Day), between 5 and 7 p.m. at the YMCA Thrift Shop at 1000 N. Main St. in Blacksburg.

Tickets for Try Y’s Pi are $28 and are already going fast. Go to https://vtymca.org/try-ys-pi/.

- The Roanoke Times