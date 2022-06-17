Y at VT seeks community input for new food truck design

In 2021, the YMCA at Virginia Tech received a grant from Y-USA to purchase a food truck, which will become our mobile kitchen. We were also proud to become the region’s USDA sponsor.

The Y has been consistently distributing shelf-stable meals five days a week to more than 300 children for nearly three years, supplemented by fresh bread donated by local bakers and eggs and occasional produce from the NRV Glean Team. With the exciting addition of our new food truck, our goal is to start providing daily fresh cooked meals following USDA and Y-USA healthy food guidelines directly to children in their own communities.

Now that our food truck is here and preparing to operate, we invite you to help us pick the wrap to make it look amazing! Our friends at Logo Hub have provided three awesome designs for you to choose from. Voting is free and open to all. Use the form at https://vtymca.org/its-a-wrap/ to vote between now and Tuesday, June 21.

Then on June 21 from 4 to 6 p.m. we will hold a ribbon-cutting for our food truck at 1000 N. Main St. in Blacksburg, in partnership with the Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce. All are invited to attend this event and celebrate the start of our next chapter in serving the community. The winning food truck wrap design will be announced at this event.

For more information, call 540-961-9622.

- Submitted by Laureen Blakemore