Giles County Project Lifesaver to receive grant from Alzheimer’s Foundation

The Giles County Sheriff’s Office, Narrows Police Department and Giles County Emergency Services are pleased to announce a partnership with the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America as a funder and partner to update and expand the Project Lifesaver International program in Giles County.

The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America has awarded a $6,000 grant to the Giles County Project Lifesaver Program. The award will fund a project with the goals of updating obsolete tracking equipment, eliminating annual expenses incurred by current individuals enrolled in the program, and eliminating startup costs faced by individuals who are interested in enrolling in the program.

The mission of the Project Lifesaver International program is “bringing loved ones home.” It is a program that is designed to serve as a tool for first responders to quickly locate individuals with cognitive disorders who are prone to the life-threatening behavior of wandering. The method relies on proven radio technology and specially trained search and rescue teams. Citizens enrolled in Project Lifesaver wear a small transmitter that emits an individualized frequency signal. If an enrolled client goes missing, the caregiver notifies their local Project Lifesaver agency, and a trained emergency team responds to the wanderer’s area. The first responders will then use the client’s individualized frequency to locate the position of the individual.

The Giles County Project Lifesaver Program will be accepting four new individuals to be enrolled in the program. Qualifying individuals will be accepted on a first come, first served basis. For more information or to enroll, contact Investigator Collins at the Giles County Sheriff’s Office at 921-3842.

- Submitted by Jon Butler