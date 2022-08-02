Go Pulaski County seeks volunteers for Sept. 24 event

Most of us have a built-in desire to be a part of something bigger than ourselves. Go Pulaski County is one day a year when volunteers of all ages come together to serve on one of numerous work projects across Pulaski County that benefit local schools, libraries, parks, neighborhoods, etc. to cultivate that sense of community

This year Go Pulaski County is happening on Saturday, Sept. 24. Projects run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (ending time varies on project) at multiple indoor and outdoor locations around Pulaski County. All ages are welcome, but children under 12 years of age must be supervised by a parent or guardian.

Folks of all ages and skill sets will have the opportunity to participate in one of dozens of work projects across the county to help local schools, churches, recreation departments and other nonprofit organizations.

Go Pulaski County is now in its seventh year! Over the past six years we have completed more than 90 projects in Dublin, Pulaski, Fairlawn, Newbern and other areas of the county, with over 750 volunteers participating. Past projects have included landscaping at Pulaski Elementary School, Dublin Middle School, the Wilderness Road Regional Museum and the Calfee Community & Cultural Center; painting at the Dublin Library, the Mayflower Academy and Beans and Rice Inc.; building new benches for the bus circle at Pulaski County High School, duck houses for the Dora Trail, various repairs at Randolph Park, picking up litter along Peak Creek, making quilts for senior citizens, organizing the Pulaski Christmas Store, and the list goes on!

Our project leadership team works throughout most of the year to identify viable service projects for our volunteer corps. However, if you have any ideas for future work projects, we would love to hear from you! Just can click the “Submit Project Idea” button at www.gopulaskicounty.org. Once your proposal is accepted, you will be contacted by our project management team and requested to fill out a project spec sheet to determine the specifics regarding the proposed project (i.e. number of volunteers, tools, resources, funds needed to complete the project).

To volunteer, go to www.gopulaskicounty.org and click our “Volunteer Today” button. Once you complete the form you will receive a confirmation email. Our volunteer coordinators will assign you to a work project based on your application and you will be contacted by a volunteer liaison and your project leader seven to 10 days before the event with details. All you need to participate are work/garden gloves, a water bottle, appropriate shoes, sunscreen and a good attitude! If any other items are needed for the project to which you are assigned, we will let you know in advance.

- Submitted by Kathy M Anders