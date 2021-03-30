Good Libations: Cru Beaujolais is for evolving wine tastes

When folks consider Beaujolais, they tend to think about fresh, fruity Beaujolais Nouveau, a wine released swiftly after harvest on the third Thursday in November, just in time for Thanksgiving. The wine is ready to drink, can be served chilled and does not improve with age.
Wine connoisseurs deride Nouveau as tasting like bubble gum or purple grape-ade. Like many wine aficionados, I prefer a more complex wine than Nouveau, but the other 98% of the wine-drinking public loves it.
However, Beaujolais does produce a more serious range of wine known as cru Beaujolais. There are 10 that have earned Appellation d’Origine Contrôlée status. The crus make up about 20% of the total production of the region, while Nouveau accounts for about 30%.
The Beaujolais region is located in east-central France, along the Saone River, south of Burgundy and north of the Rhone Valley. The ancient Romans harvested timber in France and floated it down the Saone in transit to Rome. They also planted grape vines there. During the Middle Ages, the vines were maintained by Benedictine monks until the area became part of Burgundy.
The gamay noir grape, a hybrid of pinot noir and gouais blanc, became popular in Beaujolais. In 1395, the Duke of Burgundy Philip the Bold completely outlawed gamay, observing that “it is very harmful to human creatures” and “its nature is full of significant and horrible bitterness.” Today almost all red Burgundy is comprised of pinot noir, and gamay is the exclusive red grape of Beaujolais.
When the French developed railways in the 1800s, easy-drinking Beaujolais became popular in Paris bistros. The area is divided into three sections, with regular Beaujolais in the south, Beaujolais Villages in the center and the cru Beaujolais villages in the north.
Beaujolais soil is primarily crushed granite, differing from Burgundy. Beaujolais is warmer that Burgundy, which helps gamay ripen nicely. Most wines are made by a process known as carbonic maceration, where whole grape clusters are dumped into a tank immediately after harvest. The grapes at the bottom are crushed by weight and commence fermenting from natural yeast living on the skin. Fermentation quickly fills the tank with carbon monoxide and eventually all the grapes in the tank break down. The process produces a soft wine with very few bitter tannins.
There are 10 cru villages in Beaujolais. The most southern village, Brouilly, produces some of the lightest garnet-colored wine and is the largest producing cru. The adjacent Cote de Brouilly, located at higher elevation on the slopes of the extinct volcano Mount Brouilly, produces more intense wine with deeper color and intense raspberry and cherry flavors. Heading north, there is Regnie, the most recent addition to the list of crus, earning the status in 1988. The region is one square mile of pink granite soil and the wines are intensely aromatic with notes of red currant, blackberry, minerals and spice.
The centrally located appellation of Chiroubles has higher-altitude vineyards, ranging from 820 to 1,475 feet above sea level, resulting in cooler temperatures. The wine is noted for a lively red color and note of iris, lily of the valley and peony. The soil is granite that has eroded into sand and locals say the wine’s light texture helps it “glisser en bouche,” or “glide down the throat”.
Just east of Chiroubles is Fleurie, which consists of three square miles of unique pink granite. Some years ago, I visited the Clos de la Roillette winery there and tasted wines with the proprietor, Alain Coudert. We arrived in February while vineyard workers were burning stacks of stalks from vine pruning and chickens were walking about. I was impressed with the wine’s intensity and how good a sample 15 years old still tasted. The wines have a deep ruby color, velvety texture and notes of iris, violet and peaches.
One of the most northerly crus is Saint-Amour, said to be named after a Roman soldier who survived a near-death experience and converted to Christianity. The name means “Holy Love” and the wine is very popular around Valentine’s Day. Some wineries create a special label featuring Cupid for the occasion. The soil is a mix of granite, clay and limestone, and the wines feature notes of kirsch, red fruits and peaches. The wines are at their best from with one to four years of bottle age.
Another northerly appellation is Chenas, named after the dense oak forests that once covered the region. (The French word for oak is “chene.”) At just under a square mile, the region is the smallest cru, producing about 1.5 million bottles a year. The soil is composed of granite, schist and alluvial clay and produces bright red wines with flowery notes of rose petals, peony and spice. Locals describe the wine as “a bouquet of flowers in a basket of velvet.”
Some vineyards that used to be in Chenas have moved over to the Moulin-a-Vent designation. The area is named after its windmill, which has been classified as a historical monument. The pink granite soil has a high level of manganese, a mineral that is toxic to grape vines. The stress on the vines results in low yields of grapes with concentrated flavors. These wines display notes of violet and ripe cherries and are among the most age-worthy of the crus.
The most northerly cru is Julienas, located around a village named after Julius Caesar. Locals say the region has produced grapes since Roman times. The soil contains little granite but is a diverse blend including schist and volcanic stones. The wines are strong and dense, featuring notes of peony, vanilla, strawberries and violets, and will age well for five to 10 years.
Arguably the most intense and serious cru is Morgon. The soil is composed primarily of granite and schist and is rich with iron, which contributes earthiness to the wines. The wines are dark red and exhibit notes of ripe cherries and dark fruits. The wines will improve with up to 20 years of bottle age. The wine changes so much with bottle age that some Morgon lovers use the term Morgon as a verb, as in, “It Morgons,” meaning that it mellows well with age.
These wines are food-friendly. The lighter wines such as Brouilly pair well with seafood such as salmon with a Dijon mustard sauce, broiled cod with lentils or Cornish game hens. The medium wines such as Fleurie pair well with heavier meats such as grilled prime rib with a Fleurie reduction sauce or roasted lamb with thyme. Heavier wines such as Morgon pair well with skirt steak marinated in chimichurri sauce, osso buco or even pepperoni pizza.