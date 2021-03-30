Good Libations: Cru Beaujolais is for evolving wine tastes

Some vineyards that used to be in Chenas have moved over to the Moulin-a-Vent designation. The area is named after its windmill, which has been classified as a historical monument. The pink granite soil has a high level of manganese, a mineral that is toxic to grape vines. The stress on the vines results in low yields of grapes with concentrated flavors. These wines display notes of violet and ripe cherries and are among the most age-worthy of the crus.

The most northerly cru is Julienas, located around a village named after Julius Caesar. Locals say the region has produced grapes since Roman times. The soil contains little granite but is a diverse blend including schist and volcanic stones. The wines are strong and dense, featuring notes of peony, vanilla, strawberries and violets, and will age well for five to 10 years.

Arguably the most intense and serious cru is Morgon. The soil is composed primarily of granite and schist and is rich with iron, which contributes earthiness to the wines. The wines are dark red and exhibit notes of ripe cherries and dark fruits. The wines will improve with up to 20 years of bottle age. The wine changes so much with bottle age that some Morgon lovers use the term Morgon as a verb, as in, “It Morgons,” meaning that it mellows well with age.