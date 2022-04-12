Goodwill cuts ribbon on new Pulaski center

Goodwill Industries of the Valleys opened their first donation and employment services center in Pulaski with a ribbon-cutting and open house on April 11.

The center is located at 641 E. Main St., and will serve as a donation drop-off location as well as offering mission services employment programs.

The following services will be available at the center:

GoodCare Healthcare

GoodStart Reentry

Senior Community Service Employment Program (SCSEP)

Supported Employment

WIOA Services

The Pulaski Center will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for employment programs. Donations will be received Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

The new location will help to collect donations more efficiently, and directly tie to the mission with employment services being available in the same space. It also provides a vastly improved facility for the donation attendant. The new center also supports Goodwill’s strategic plan by providing needed services in the communities it serves as well as creating a team member-centered organization.

“We are excited to open the first donation and employment services center at our Goodwill,” said Jim Forer, vice president for donated goods. “Pulaski was the perfect location to offer a center combining both a donation site and employment services. Donations are the fuel for Goodwill’s mission. We look forward to being a larger part of the Pulaski community and helping people with job training as well as collect their generous donations.”

For more information on Goodwill programs, donating, shopping or other locations, visit the website at www.goodwillvalleys.com.

- Submitted by Chelsea Moran