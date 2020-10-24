Gourd stories to tell: Suzy Mink carves pumpkin masterpieces

The next year, Mink bought a book of generic Halloween stencils and made a monster pumpkin. She was hooked. The next year, Mink hired an artist to make her custom pumpkin stencils.

“I went online and just started looking at what other people were doing and found a couple of really cool carvers and looked at some instructions and followed some of their instructions and sort of taught myself from there,” Mink said. “And I’ve been at it ever since.”

These days, Mink makes her own stencils. She traces lines onto the pumpkins. Then, using a tool from a clay sculpting kit, Mink thins the walls of the pumpkin. “That’s what gives it the translucence,” she explained.

Carving her creations, Mink said, takes an hour at most. Mink sculpts in the dark with a candle placed inside the pumpkin, so that she can play with shadows. “So I only carve at night,” she said.

The question Mink gets asked most frequently about her pumpkin art is whether or not she sculpts other gourds. “I actually tried one watermelon, and it was terrible,” Mink said. “My work is based on light and dark.”

Over the years, Mink’s technique has evolved. “I used to carve all the way through and create a lot of holes in it,” she said.