 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Graham named as Early Childhood Champion awardee

  • 0

New River Community College Program Head and Professor of Human Services and Early Childhood Bonnie Graham was recently recognized by the Community Foundation for the New River Valley’s First Steps as a 2022 Early Childhood Champion awardee.

First Steps recognizes individuals and teams serving young children and families through the Early Childhood Champion Awards. Five award recipients are selected overall, including one early childhood champion of the year, one runner-up, and three honorees. Each awardee receives a cash prize made possible by the Community Foundation. Graham was this year’s runner-up.

“I am extremely honored to be nominated by a colleague and to receive an early childhood award from First Steps of the Community Foundation of the New River Valley,” said Graham. “More importantly, it has been a special privilege to have taught and studied with six of the 2022 Early Childhood Champion nominees while serving as the program head and professor of human services and early childhood at New River Community College.”

People are also reading…

“It seems the real story here — and a testament to Bonnie's commitment and passion to early childhood in the NRV — is how well NRCC's early childhood program was represented among the nominees and award winners,” said Dr. Sarah Tolbert-Hurysz, NRCC dean of arts and sciences. “Bonnie fully understands that high quality care in the early years benefits individuals their entire lives. She sees her work not only as preparing early childhood educators to provide this high-quality care but also as a way of investing in and building a strong, healthy community. Her commitment to our students, children and the community is unparalleled.”

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

NRCC's early childhood education program was well represented among the nominees and award winners, including honorees Chelsea Naughton Sharlow, a current NRCC early childhood student and director of Heart ‘n’ Hand Early Learning Center, and Judy Shelor, an NRCC early childhood graduate and center director of Valley Interfaith Child Care Center.

The following nominees are also NRCC early childhood education students and/or graduates: Lori Dobbins, office administrator at Radford Head Start; Alea Lacoste, lead teacher at the Virginia Tech Child Development Center for Learning & Research; Sheila Morrison, director of Imagination Station; and Stefi Schafer, early childhood teacher at Blue Mountain School.

“My professional journey has been a wonderful life to serve children, families and communities by preparing their teachers,” said Graham. “I have been blessed to have jobs that I love coming to work, including Pulaski County High School Early Childhood, Virginia Tech Department of Human Development and Family Science, and New River Community College Human Services, Early Childhood, and Education.”

Graham went on to say: “The most overlooked issue today is the significant impact high quality early childhood teachers have on health, academic achievement, future earnings, economic development, and community capacity. We must invest in, support, and even insist that our youngest children have highly talented and credentialed teachers.”  

For more information about NRCC’s early childhood development programs, visit https://www.nr.edu/ecd/

- Submitted by Jill Ross

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Taco Bell is testing two new Mexican Pizza varieties

Taco Bell is testing two new Mexican Pizza varieties

For the unfamiliar, the Mexican Pizza consists of a flat, crispy tortilla covered with pizza sauce and either beans or ground beef. It's topped with another tortilla that's smothered with more sauce, cheese and tomatoes.

White House reveals winter COVID-19 plans, more free tests

White House reveals winter COVID-19 plans, more free tests

The Biden administration is once more making some free COVID-19 tests available to all U.S. households as it unveils its contingency plans for potential coronavirus surges this winter. The White House COVID-19 coordinator says cases are up across 90% of the country. Deaths and hospitalizations are also on the rise, with nearly 3,000 deaths reported last week. Dr. Anisha Jha says most of those have been concentrated in people age 65 and older. As cases begin to rise again, much of the United States is also dealing with other respiratory viruses heading into this winter with an influx of flu and RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus.

Twitter suspends journalists who wrote about owner Elon Musk

Twitter suspends journalists who wrote about owner Elon Musk

Twitter has suspended the accounts of journalists who cover the social media platform and its new owner Elon Musk. Those who saw their accounts suspended include journalists working for The New York Times, Washington Post, CNN and other publications. The company hasn’t explained why it took down the accounts and made their profiles and past tweets disappear. The sudden suspension of news reporters followed Musk’s decision Wednesday to permanently ban an account that automatically tracked the flights of his private jet using publicly available data.

Mississippi State's Mike Leach listed in critical condition

Mississippi State's Mike Leach listed in critical condition

Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach is listed in critical condition at a hospital in Jackson. The update came one day after what the university called “a personal health issue” at his home in Starkville forced him to be airlifted to Jackson. A spokesman at the University of Mississippi Medical Center says Leach is listed in critical condition. Other details are not known. Leach is in his third season at Mississippi State, with a 19-17 record. He is widely recognized for his innovative Air Raid offense.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Classic holiday cocktails for your festive party

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert