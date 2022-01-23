 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hash leads Pledge

  • 0
012322-roa-nr-hash-pledge-p01

Vivan Hash (center) holds a certificate for good citizenship at the Jan. 18 meeting of the Pulaski County School Board, where she led those gathered in the Pledge of Allegiance. With Vivian are Critzer Elementary School Principal Nancy Dillon (left) and Superintendent Kevin Siers.

 Courtesy Pulaski County Public Schools

Pulaski County Public Schools and Critzer Elementary were honored to have Vivian Hash, a third grader, lead us in the Pledge of Allegiance at the Jan. 18 meeting of the Pulaski County School Board.

Vivian is a star student in every way. She is a straight-A student and has a constant smile on her face – we can tell even with her mask that she is smiling! Vivian brightens any room into which she walks with her positive attitude. She is a wonderful friend and always strives to help those around her. Her parents and grandparents have done an outstanding job in helping her to develop into the wonderful young lady she is. We look forward to seeing and hearing about all of her achievements in the years to come, as we are certain there will be many.

– Submitted by David Gravely, Pulaski County Public Schools public relations specialist

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Europe considers new COVID-19 strategy: Accepting the virus

Europe considers new COVID-19 strategy: Accepting the virus

MADRID (AP) — When the coronavirus pandemic was first declared, Spaniards were ordered to stay home for more than three months. For weeks, they were not allowed outside even for exercise. Children were banned from playgrounds, and the economy virtually stopped.

Biden to give away 400 million N95 masks starting next week

Biden to give away 400 million N95 masks starting next week

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration will begin making 400 million N95 masks available for free to U.S. residents starting next week, now that federal officials are emphasizing their better protection against the omicron variant of COVID-19 over cloth face coverings.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: How to reduce your stress levels

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert