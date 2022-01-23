Hash leads Pledge

Vivian is a star student in every way. She is a straight-A student and has a constant smile on her face – we can tell even with her mask that she is smiling! Vivian brightens any room into which she walks with her positive attitude. She is a wonderful friend and always strives to help those around her. Her parents and grandparents have done an outstanding job in helping her to develop into the wonderful young lady she is. We look forward to seeing and hearing about all of her achievements in the years to come, as we are certain there will be many.