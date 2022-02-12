'A life change:' Willis woman is tops in weight loss

By now, many of us are either still trying to launch our New Year’s resolutions to shed pounds and get in shape, or have already abandoned hope.

Not Mary Reed. The Willis resident was recently named the TOPS Virginia Queen for 2020, meaning she lost more weight than any other female TOPS member in the state that year, and reached her goal weight as well.

Reed was at a bowling alley last year, enjoying one of her regular pastimes, when she learned about the honor.

“I just started crying,” Reed said. “It was so wonderful to know that I was representing Virginia, not just our chapter. I was so proud of myself that I had done this, and that I could help other people” by sharing the story.

Reed’s achievement — one which eludes many — was not the result of some miracle diet or celebrity fitness video. She says she doesn’t go to the gym, and she quipped that there was no spandex involved. She gets some of her exercise around the farm she shares with her husband, as well as through her bowling league, hiking outings organized by local parks and recreation departments, and so forth.

But critical to her success has been the TOPS program. Without that peer network, Mary says, losing the weight would have been much harder.

TOPS — “Take Off Pounds Sensibly” — launched in 1948. A Milwaukee householder named Esther Manz invited some friends to create a support group for their weight-loss and health-improvement efforts. That chat around a kitchen table begat thousands of chapters in the United States and beyond.

Despite it’s reach, the nonprofit organization doesn’t engage in advertising, and there is no branded line of food products to buy. It’s all about motivation, encouragement and good choices.

“We don’t go on diets,” Reed said. “We do a life change.”

Reed has been a TOPS participant for many years. She started in Florida in the mid-1980s, when a co-worker asked her if she’d like to tag along to a meeting. After she met and married her husband, who was from Virginia, they relocated to Floyd County in the early 1990s, and while she was settling into her new life she didn’t have a TOPS meeting for a while.

“And boy was I glad to get back, because did I gain!”

Her biggest problem, she explained, was lifestyle. Her husband works as a truck driver, and also runs beef cattle on their 100-acre farm. Even though he was home most nights, his schedule could be erratic.

“[It’s] hard to maintain balance … when you never know when you’re going to eat dinner,” she said, lamenting.

In 2002, she started attending the Blacksburg TOPS group, which is held on Thursday nights at Blacksburg United Methodist Church. Meetings include a weigh-in, sometimes a special program, and maybe a contest where participants challenge themselves to, say, give up potato chips for a week and see how it goes. (Mary helps to organize the contests.)

Then, in a year with few silver linings, Mary’s weight loss got an unexpected boost — from COVID. In a flash, she wasn’t going out to eat as much. On top of that, the cancellation of nearly all organized social events removed the ubiquitous temptation of food at such gatherings. And just for good measure, Reed underwent a successful knee replacement in February of 2020, which bolstered her ability to be more active again.

By helping out around the farm, enjoying activities like bowling, hiking and gardening, and following the TOPS model, she has lost 71 pounds. Her weight now registers around 130. She no longer finds herself unsteady on her feet, or looking for a place to sit much of the time.

“When I walk by and see my reflection in a glass door, I can’t believe it’s me!” Reed said.

One thing she did miss out on because of COVID was the usual in-person conference where other TOPS honorees are recognized. But her church held its own celebration for her (complete with a makeshift throne), and TOPS held a Zoom version of their ceremony, which her chapter got together to watch.

Of course, being named TOPS Virginia Queen doesn’t mean your work is done. Reed acknowledges that she still has days when she’d like to indulge, and she is quick to credit the support from her TOPS chapter for helping her stay on track. She keeps her crown where she can see it every day, and when she looks at it, it reminds her of what she’s accomplished.

“I still can’t believe it’s real,” she said.

