Age Matters: A gimlet eye on the new Alzheimer's drug

Dear Dr. Camardi,

Look, I don’t even know why the hell I’m writing to you, but I’m so desperate, I just want to talk to somebody who wouldn’t lie to me.

I just saw where they dropped the price on the new Alzheimer’s drug. I know you talked about this before, but I just want to see if this changed your mind? I mean, they dumped like half the price.

Look, my wife is really bad with the dementia. She’s been in diapers for years and she doesn’t even know me or our son anymore. It’s like she’s a zombie. I’ve been to so many doctors and clinics with her, I’ve lost count. They try different things, and diets, drugs and mind exercises that she can’t do anyway and nothing works. And when I talked with her last doctor about trying this drug, all I got was a snow job of the “well” and “this” and “that and the other thing.”

I really think after listening to her spiel, that her bottom line is that she doesn’t want to be sued if we try it and my wife dies or something, but I don’t see how my wife could get any worse than the way she is now. Why can’t nobody give me a straight answer? At least last month when somebody asked you about the COVID booster shot, you gave them the courtesy of a straight answer and I respect that.

You doctors have all become glorified b------ artists as far as I can see but at least you answered the damn question. All right, so answer this: With a person who’s so bad that only a miracle could help, what have I got to lose in giving this thing a shot? I mean, you’ve seen miracles, right? Thanking you in advance.

Dover, Delaware

In respect to your request for a straight answer, it saddens me to say “no,” I would not expose her to the use of this drug.

That may sound a bit harsh, but I wanted to give you what you asked of me without equivocation, and do allow me to discuss the reasoning behind my answer. Your wife seems to be past the point where the drug was intended to get a possibly positive outcome. In other words, she may be too far gone for the drug to be of any use in reversing her disease.

Every drug has a proposed indication for its use that the manufacturer declares in its literature. It seems to me from what you have shared, that at this point it would not be worth the risk and may do more harm than good.

You might reason, “how much more harm can she suffer than what she is already dealing with?” That is only a question you, your spiritual counselor and her doctor can answer. In my day, I think I’ve seen a few miracles and who’s to say what might happen in your wife’s case. But one thing I know, when you’re going through the process of medical reasoning and decision making, you can’t factor in a miracle.

So, let’s look at what we know. The idea behind Aduhelm was that it would provide an antibody to remove the beta amyloid plaques that mark Alzheimer’s disease. After a contentious review process that led to the resignation of leading scientists from the FDA review panel, Aduhelm was approved by the FDA in spite of its cost, risk to patients and many questions as to its usefulness.

The manufacturer has since dropped the price, and the head of Biogen’s Research and Development team announced his resignation. In the background of all this, a federal investigation has begun of regarding drug’s approval.

Since the FDA gave its OK, the medical community’s response has been underwhelming, with only $300,000 in sales generated in the previous quarter. The product faces stiff head winds in gaining acceptance in Europe, as a letter was sent to Biogen, the drug’s manufacturer, of a “negative trend vote” by the European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use, meaning it might not get approval by their version of the FDA.

Nobody I know is even thinking about using the drug, and I would not. If the drug maker takes the action of dropping the price of a product that cost many millions, if not billions, to bring to market, that says to me they can’t give it away. Then in two late-stage trials of the drug (the Emerge and Engage studies), as published in the Journal of the American Medical Association Neurology publication, 40% of the patients demonstrated Amyloid-Related Imaging Abnormalities or ARIA with about 25% of them suffered symptoms associated with bleeding.

With this came the report that a 75-year-old woman had died in Canada while undergoing Aduhelm therapy, due to ARIA (amyloid-related imaging abnormality). That death is still being investigated, but when a drug becomes associated with a serious syndrome, it bodes ill for the future of that drug.

So, at the end of the day nothing I’ve researched has led me to change my original opinion on Aduhelm. In fact, it has only strengthened it. I would not recommend it to others nor consider its use with what we know about it at this juncture in time. Part of the scientific process is to keep an open mind, and I certainly will as more information becomes known, but for now, the drug deserves no place in a physician’s considerations of therapeutic options. In other words, forget about it.

Recall my advice when we first started studying this drug? In certain things in life, it pays not to be first.

This is one of those things.

I mean it.