Age Matters: Artificial sweeteners and cancer

Dear Dr. Camardi,

I am an obese 67-year-old lady with a sweet tooth. I have been fat all my life, and I'm at the point where I have to lose this weight and keep it off or I'm going to get into trouble with my heart.

So, I went to a diet doctor with a good reputation here in town and she gives a plan and, in that plan, she wants me to replace any sources of white sugar with artificial sweeteners. Now I love her to death, but she will not budge on this. Now I've got a little bit of a problem with this and I'd like to see what you think, because I've read you for a long time and you usually make a lot of sense.

I'm the first to say that I could binge an apple pie in one sitting without even thinking about it, but after all these years if I go off of white sugar altogether, I'll just fail again. Then it takes me a while to pick up the pieces and try again. I've been down this road before. Now the reason I'm concerned about the artificial sweeteners is pure and simple. Cancer. I've read a lot about this over the years and it makes me scared. But I'm scared about a heart attack if I don't get this weight off, and I know I have strong sugar cravings so I just don't know what to do. I'd like to hear whatever you might think on this.

— Macon, Georgia

To me, at times, life seems to be one long risk-benefit algorithm in which we control what we can control and then hope for the best!

Here we are balancing two important issues. One is to lose weight so as to modify a cardiovascular risk to our favor. The other is to do that with a lab-designed chemical, to replace a source of calories so as to help us lose that weight — but which might expose us to a higher risk of cancer.

Keep in mind there are many artificial sweeteners on the market today, so it is a broad group that cannot be painted with the same brush. And to take it one step further, we are not at all sure how much of said artificial sweeteners will tip the balance. What we do know is that we have to modify our life-style in maintaining a healthy diet that will foster weight reduction before severe cardiovascular implications become the result.

Great. Now what?

Let's begin by looking at that which we can control: the issues with artificial sweeteners. People have been on the trail of artificial sweeteners and cancer since the saccharine days of the 1970s. Back then, lab studies in rats showed a link to bladder cancer that was not borne out in humans. But according to whom you read, the suspicions circling artificial sweeteners abound. Go to any given blog on the topic and questions about their safety are rampant.

When people are told that there has not, to date, been shown any firm cancerous link, the general response seems to be, "Well they said that about smoking, didn't they, until so many people got sick, and then there was." A cautionary tale, indeed. With so many substances and social practices — asbestos and sun-tanning among them — having gone through the spectrum from safety to danger, public skepticism is understandable.

That said, there has been a recent article that will only add more grist to the mill of debate on this topic.

Recently a study from the French Institute for Health and Medical Research at the Sorbonne, in Paris, addressed a finding that people who consumed artificial sweeteners — specifically aspartame (NutraSweet and Equal, among others) and acesulfame (Sunett and Sweet One, among others) — in greater than average amounts (more about this in a moment) had a greater than 13% higher risk of contracting a cancer over an eight-year period than those who do not use artificial sweeteners.

Disturbingly, when you separate the data for aspartame only, there was a more than 20% cancer risk. The study ran from 2009 to 2021. Researchers enrolled more than 100,000 adults 18-older with a self-reporting questionnaire detailing their consumption.

One of the issues I have with this study is about consumption in "greater than average amounts," as that is a moving target. Artificial sweeteners are everywhere, so we really do not have a hard and fast number on what "average daily amount" really means. Now keep in mind, this was an observational study, so this column's readers already know that it has to be backed up by more formal studies.

As it stands now, we have to go back to the principle of "moderation in all things." But let's keep a wary eye on this as time goes by.

So, where do we go from here? I would share this information with your doctor and ask her to design a diet that would not expose you to chemicals that you do not want in your body and allow you to achieve your weight loss goals by other means. Artificial sweeteners are a risk, but a risk that you can control. If your doctor refuses, find another provider who will address your concerns.

Let's face it, you have enough concern already on this topic, so you will not go against your sensibilities on this issue anyway. And you shouldn't. Let's control what we can control and get that weight off with a plan you can have confidence in.

There's always another way, another choice. All we have to do is to keep working and find it.