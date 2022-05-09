Age Matters: Being there in the toughest time

Dear Dr. Camardi,

You were our family doctor when we lived in Virginia, and you really mean a lot to us even after all these years. We’re all sitting around here trying to figure out what to do, and do you remember Jonathan? Well he asked me to drop you a line. It’s about Marie.

Of our time down there the one thing that stood out and we still talk about even now is how you saved Marie’s life, I mean you really did, when you thought different than her OB/GYN about her menstrual pain and found the ovarian cancer instead and then cut through all that stupid bureaucracy and pushed real hard for us to get her the best care.

You got her through that mess, but, well, Marie faces another problem now and that’s with breast cancer. It spread all over the place by the time they caught it. We told her a hundred times to go get it checked out because I had breast cancer three years ago. But she didn’t listen because she was so busy with the two kids she adopted. They’re now telling her it’s useless and that she has less than a year even if they do everything.

We all try to tell her things to help but she just gets angry and yells at us. We have gone through every emotion you can think of from frustration to fear, and the problem is that we just don’t know how to talk to her or say anything or do anything without making everything 10 times worse. It’s like we’re stuck with all this misery on our hands and just want to help. We’re all walking on egg shells around here all the time. Can you help us out?

Reno, Nevada

Great to hear from you, but so sorry you guys are facing this. This is a very difficult and challenging time, and there is no one way to approach it. Depend upon your instincts and take a deep breath. Let me start with my own cancer journey, a familiar story to those who have frequented this space. The experience taught me something fundamental about being with people who are suffering due to any cause. It changed my approach to this problem, and I think it made me more effective.

It taught me to listen, not say very much and then do something so the person doesn’t have to be bothered with something trivial.

Don’t fill the air with cliches because you feel stuck for something to say — platitudes are just not relevant to the moment. She is facing a reality that you’re not, so just be quiet and listen. If you do, after a while, the words will come to you. She may be rambling or not saying much, but sit and listen. Allow her to be herself. Let the need of the moment come to you; don’t go chasing after it. Let all her emotions flow and simply do not try to push in on her reality just because it’s uncomfortable for you — you’ll make the situation more difficult. If you have had cancer, sharing that time really doesn’t make you fellow travelers, because you don’t know how she interprets the needs of her life after she’s gone. Yes, life may be gone but the needs go on: children, family and friends. It surprised me when I found that sharing my cancer experience with another person facing cancer really didn’t help that much. I’ve learned that each journey is unique, just as the person is unique. But when all is said and done, whether she admits it or not at that instant, she’s looking for you to take her hand and start on this journey together.

Whatever you do, do not judge what her actions might have been with the “woulda, coulda, shoulda” pity-party approach. It makes everything worse and after all, it simply doesn’t matter right now. Telling her she could have done something different in the past is incredibly damaging and distracting to her in what she has to face in the here and now. Put another way, how often do you like being told “I told you so?” I thought so … and besides, you don’t know what the result would have been then, anyway. That’s all in the past; keep it there.

If you’re already thinking in this vein, you’re probably starting to feel sorry for yourself as well as for her in facing the loss of someone you love and I fully understand and appreciate that feeling. But let’s stop right there: at this time, it’s really not about you, is it? It’s about them and what they need from us to get through the next hour, day, week, whatever.

So, in this moment what can you do that will have a positive impact? Her mind is probably is a confused mess of doubt, bewilderment and unanswerable questions that is being hammered by other demands life in general. Things that before were so simple and straightforward now seem insurmountable. This is your time to shine: help take some of those burdens off her shoulders. By this I mean do something!

Don’t ask what; see what needs to be done around her and do it! Pick up the kids from school. Shop for her family. Do laundry and dishes. Make the bed. Mow the lawn. Dust. Vacuum. To borrow a phrase: Just do it! It helps more than you can imagine.

I have found that this has an added benefit: with the background noise diminished, she’ll be able to do the essential work of confronting her fears and emoting her needs and concerns. You might even notice a certain calm come over her as she begins to accept the reality of the situation. Strangely, this period has a certain beauty to it that is awe inspiring, and if you are people of faith, this will guide you the rest of the way.

So, really, you have helped her more than you can ever know.