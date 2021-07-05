Age Matters: Consider the risks before trying a brand-new drug

Dear Dr. Camardi,
You took care of me a while back when we were still in Virginia. When I first came to you for a physical, you really put a charge into to me to clean up my act or I was going to go brain dead. I honestly think I’m here today, still able at 71 to work a full day at the store, because of what you did back then to get me to do right by myself.
You were always so doggone careful with every pill you gave me and every test you did, you used to drive me crazy. That’s why I’m bothering you. Should my wife take that new dementia drug? She really likes her smokes and shots a lot to this very day, and she started to slip away about four years ago. She’s 68 now, but she’s got dementia really bad. I’ve taken her all around to different doctors and they all say the same thing, that her brain is wasting away. I really don’t think we’ve got much to lose by giving the new drug a chance because the government gave it its seal of approval. What say you?
— Austin, Texas
I’m sorry to hear about the challenges you are facing but glad to hear that you are well. As to your question, I am reminded about what a very worldly wise and astute first sergeant said to me when I volunteered to try out a new helicopter extraction harness that the Army was encouraging us to use. He said, “Son, when it comes to certain things in life, be damn sure you ain’t first.”
This is one of those things.
Sorry if that disappoints you, but let’s break it down. Here’s how I look at it: You know what you have now with your wife. Based upon what we know so far, will accepting the risk of taking Aduhelm lead to making her worse or better? This was the same question I always asked myself before I prescribed anything. The simple fact is that just because the Food and Drug Administration grants an approval does not mean that the drug will work as you wish it would. Too often it does not, and patients and their loved ones are left worse off than before as the doctor works to stabilize the situation.
Be aware that the approval process for this drug was, to be blunt, a circus. It caused three members of the FDA panel reviewing the drug to quit the FDA. Why? Because the information that the drug company produced wasn’t very convincing that it would work, and indicated that it might cause a difficult situation — such as your wife is facing — to become possibly worse by causing bleeding in the brain with swelling and potentially worsen the dementia. It got approved anyway. That says something that makes you question the FDA’s thought process on this matter.
Rest assured that in time the full thought process will see the light of day. I suspect the drug was approved with limited data supporting a rather narrow indication. Believe me, the devil is in the details.
What I am concerned about is that when full disclosure does happen, patients will be left with half-baked answers along with more problems to deal with. In the past when this has happened — and it has all too often — it usually is a nightmare. Examples that come to mind include Vioxx, Accutane, Seldane, Raptiva and Merdi.
Please understand that Aduhelm is not a cure — we do not have a cure. We really only have prevention and lifestyle modification, and with that we can only hope to improve a situation that may be destined to get worse with age.
Then we have the issue of the price: $56,000 for a year. That doesn’t include everything else that comes along with the evaluation, administration and follow-up care.
If there was convincing proof that it worked, I think this country would find a way to get this to its citizens. For me, the drug is priced as if it was a miracle drug that will finally deal with dementia once and for all. It is not, and it just might cause more harm than good. To pay so much money for anything less than a therapy that provides substantial improvement to patients is nonsensical.
Also, the academic controversy that surrounded the approval process was stunning. It is unprecedented in my recent memory to have this many FDA researchers resign in protest over an approval. It is insightful to explore why the drug was approved at all. According to a letter from Dr. Patrizia Cavazzoni, director of the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation Research, as reported on the MDedge website, she felt compelled to explain the thought process behind the approval due to the public and professional hue and cry surrounding the drug.
In her letter, Cavazzoni stated: “After listening to the patient community and reviewing all the data, the FDA chose to use the Accelerated Approval pathway, deciding that potential benefit outweighed the drug’s risks.” The benefit they are addressing was the removal of amyloid plaque identified as a commensurate pathology in dementia. This comes at a significant risk of bleeding and swelling in the brain. So, the patient may well trade the plaque for a cerebral hemorrhage, which may lead to a loss of functioning brain cells and intellectual impairment.
The committee came to this decision even after its own Peripheral and Central Nervous System Drugs Advisory Committee voted against approval due to lack of efficacy in November 2020. In addition, the Alzheimer’s Association, a supporter of the drug, expressed outrage at the cost, calling it “simply unacceptable.” Soon after, the consumer advocacy group Public Citizen sent a letter to the FDA demanding removal of acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock, saying that the approval “showed a stunning disregard for science, eviscerated the agency’s standards for approving new drugs and ranks as one of the most irresponsible and egregious decisions in the history of the agency.”
Personally, as I read what has been released thus far on the approval of this drug, I keep wondering, “What do they know? What were they looking at, that they’re not telling us as a reason to approve?”
So far, there’s nothing that really tips the benefit-risk scale to the benefit of using this drug.
Remember my first sergeant?
Well, I didn’t take his advice with the result that I was dragged, hanging below a helicopter, along the tops of about an acre of North Carolina pine trees for my trouble.
After a lieutenant colonel thanked me for demonstrating some design weaknesses of the extraction harness, my first sergeant said, “Young man, I want to give you some time to think about all this” as he got into his Jeep.
I walked back to Smoke Bomb Hill. I was picking out pine needles from my humble self for about a month.
Don’t be first.