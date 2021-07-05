Age Matters: Consider the risks before trying a brand-new drug

Dear Dr. Camardi,

You took care of me a while back when we were still in Virginia. When I first came to you for a physical, you really put a charge into to me to clean up my act or I was going to go brain dead. I honestly think I’m here today, still able at 71 to work a full day at the store, because of what you did back then to get me to do right by myself.

You were always so doggone careful with every pill you gave me and every test you did, you used to drive me crazy. That’s why I’m bothering you. Should my wife take that new dementia drug? She really likes her smokes and shots a lot to this very day, and she started to slip away about four years ago. She’s 68 now, but she’s got dementia really bad. I’ve taken her all around to different doctors and they all say the same thing, that her brain is wasting away. I really don’t think we’ve got much to lose by giving the new drug a chance because the government gave it its seal of approval. What say you?

— Austin, Texas