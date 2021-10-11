Age Matters: Controlled choices might stave off dementia

Dear Dr. Camardi,

I’ve read you for a long time now and while I don’t agree with everything you say, I do think that a lot of times, you make more sense than a lot of other people.

I like what you said about the new dementia drug because that thing just looks like a money grab by the drug company but then what in the heck are we supposed to do about dementia? I don’t mind telling you, that I’m scared silly about losing my marbles because it’s happened to some friends of mine.

So, I looked at all your past articles about it and that’s fine but is there something else I can do at this point? I mean I did what I did when I was younger, I can’t take that back, I want to know what I can do now. Look, I’m 78 and I’m asking you this because I know you’re not out to sell me something, so tell me something I can do now that makes sense. Thanks.

— Glens Falls, NY

Let me say at the outset that it’s good to hear from a reader who’s as motivated as you seem to be to take some action to prevent a dire outcome.