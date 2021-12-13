Age Matters: COVID-19 booster shot answers

Dear Dr. Camardi,
I can well say that I’ve been through a few things in my 77 years of life and I know you have too, but I ‘m here to tell you that this COVID booster thing has got me scared, confused and worried. And I don’t like to feel this way, so I thought I’d drop you a line and maybe we can talk about it a bit.
Here’s my thing: I got the first two shots and I was fine after the first one and sick as a dog for two whole days after the second one. I mean sick as all get out with the chills and the fever.
My bones ached and my muscles were sore all over for two long days. Then I woke one morning and I was fine, just like that. Now at my age, every day is precious, and I’m worried that if I get the booster, I’m going to be back sick again just like before and I don’t want to feel like that again.
But I’m also scared silly of COVID, because we’re down two souls that I’ve known for years at the VFW, because of COVID. But to feel that way again when maybe, just maybe, it might be for nothing because, who knows, I might not get COVID anyway.
I heard some place that people have died from the shot, but I just don’t know. Then a friend of mine showed me something on the internet where this guy says the COVID shots can give you a heart attack. And he’s a doctor who said this.
So, what are you doing with this? Are you going to take the booster? I’d appreciate any answer you might provide me as you seem to be a stand-up sort of guy and you don’t seem to take any bull from anybody, so I’d appreciate it if you give some thought and let me know.
Thank you kindly.
Fort Worth, Texas
Thanks for the kind words and yes, I stood on that line, rolled up my sleeve and took the jab. I then quite promptly got a shot reaction, the very next day, much like what you outlined above, but for only one day, and then I was back to normal. One day of discomfort was worth my peace of mind.
To me, vaccinations are a prime example of delayed gratification: It’s a sacrifice for the moment of being injected that pays health dividends later on. I really like the idea that I didn’t get polio as a child going to school, nor tetanus playing with the barnyard animals in my aunt’s farm, nor choking to death from diphtheria later on. And keep in mind, we in this country are no strangers to vaccination. When I think of all the shots I got during military service right up to adult life [it adds up to 16, not to mention the flu boosters], taking one more is simply a prudent precaution.
As I have stated before in this space, the need for the booster is very real. Even with getting the recommended regimen of vaccination, the protection that the vaccine provided has weakened.
This has prompted some people to throw up their hands and say, “why bother with the side effects if it doesn’t last all that long anyway and I just wind up needing another shot?” The answer to that point of view is that you were protected sufficiently well up this point, saving you from an untimely death and prolonged hospitalization. We take boosters every year with the flu vaccine, so this becomes another aspect of protection. There’s no free lunch in prevention. It takes work to protect your health — it always has — from getting adequate exercise to eating a healthy diet, health maintenance demands our active participation.
However, if I may, you raised a very important source of fear and anxiety in your note that I would like to take this opportunity to address. That is, the concerns of some people that patients have died due to the COVID vaccine. I also have seen these claims on the internet that there have been deaths reported due to the vaccinations. I’d like to explore that allegation and begin with the method we have to track the vaccine reactions. That methodology is called the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System [VAERS].
First established in 1990, it provides a mean by which health care providers can report adverse reactions to vaccinations of any kind. Since March of this year, more than 92 million COVID vaccinations have been administered and only about 25,000 reports of adverse reactions have been reported including 1,637 suspected deaths. As you can imagine, the CDC looked deeply into these numbers but found no evidence connecting the vaccine and these deaths. That did not stop certain media outlets and individuals from erroneously reporting that the COVID vaccination caused them.
As a back drop, recent reports suggest that only about 25% of adults in our country have received the booster available to all for free. It would be tragic in the extreme if just one person died because they believed this misinformation. Yet, that seems to be the case, as the victims of this disease continue to rise. One thing is sure however, if you don’t take advantage of the protection the vaccine provides us, your heightened risk of death from a cause you could have prevented is a simple fact you cannot reason away.
Another issue that has come to the fore is that the vaccine can cause a heart attack in the future by prompting an increase in the inflammatory markers associated with coronary heart disease within a 5-year window of risk. This was presented at a recent symposium of the American Heart Association [AHA] as an uncontrolled observational study of only 566 patients in a select group that certain media outlets have decided to publicize as fact, in spite of the AHA’s expression of concern for the validity of the observation and a request for correction.
Having been in this business for more than 40 years, I say that if your crystal ball is so clear that you can predict anything in human physio-pathology next month, let alone five years from now, I’ll take my hat off to you. Do not let this be an excuse not to protect you and those around you from misery.
And on that happy note, let me wish all of you a Very Happy and Merry Holiday Season! Where did the time fly by this year as we walked our journey through the challenges life together? You all have been a blessing and it has been my dear privilege to share this space with you all.
Looking forward to a healthy and prosperous 2022, let me say, God Bless You All … and call an Uber!