Age Matters: COVID-19 booster shot answers

Dear Dr. Camardi,

I can well say that I’ve been through a few things in my 77 years of life and I know you have too, but I ‘m here to tell you that this COVID booster thing has got me scared, confused and worried. And I don’t like to feel this way, so I thought I’d drop you a line and maybe we can talk about it a bit.

Here’s my thing: I got the first two shots and I was fine after the first one and sick as a dog for two whole days after the second one. I mean sick as all get out with the chills and the fever.

My bones ached and my muscles were sore all over for two long days. Then I woke one morning and I was fine, just like that. Now at my age, every day is precious, and I’m worried that if I get the booster, I’m going to be back sick again just like before and I don’t want to feel like that again.

But I’m also scared silly of COVID, because we’re down two souls that I’ve known for years at the VFW, because of COVID. But to feel that way again when maybe, just maybe, it might be for nothing because, who knows, I might not get COVID anyway.