Age Matters: Guns and the elderly

Dear Dr. Camardi

You were my doctor when we lived in Virginia before we moved to take care of my parents, and I remember during that time you got into it with some old-timer who was our neighbor about taking his gun collection away because he almost killed somebody.

Well fast forward a bit and I’m sick and damn well tired of people telling me what rights they have, all the time dumping on my rights to live my life right. My smart-a— sister who lives three states over got some dumb-a— lawyer to tell me I can’t take a gun away from our father, who lives with us. He’s 86, with all the grief that comes with it.

I mean, he can’t drive no more because he used to get lost half the time coming back from church and he can’t pay his own bills for years because he screwed that up and now, he almost damn well killed my son because he forgot he chambered a round one time and was showing it off to him and don’t you know it went off almost in front of his face!