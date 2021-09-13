Age Matters: How to really be a help when needed

I think the overall approach is to anticipate needs and then act to accomplish them. Just realize there are many ways to get things done to ease the burden of necessary chores. Indeed, Chores such as laundry, meal preparation, gardening and house cleaning top the list along with play dates for the kids and transport.

A caveat about take-out meals. Sure, it's easy and quick but the salt as well as the caloric implications of take-out food may have unintended consequences on such susceptible diseases as heart disease and diabetes. So be careful.

When offering to help, volunteer two or three options. An example of this would be, "What can I do to help? I can clean, shop fold laundry, whatever you need." If nothing else, it should start a dialog for the future.

Let me address a key safety issue: driving. A patient who is dealing with a difficult future is, to say the least, distracted. It would be fair to say, I think, that they are working with many distractions that could result in a lack of consistent concentration behind the wheel and regrettable as well as avoidable accidents. Do the driving for them to doctor visits and especially after any treatment sessions. They need time to process the information they received from the doctor, which may well leave them distracted from the road and also may have drugs in their system, which would be a driving risk.