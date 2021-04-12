Age Matters: Making sense of medicinal marijuana

Dear Dr. Camardi,
I’m smiling at myself as I write this, because as I share your opinion of recreational marijuana, I am faced with the fact that I am seriously considering, at the advice of my doctor, to use it for my bones. I’m 78 and I’m just loaded with arthritis in every part of my body. I take three pills a day for it and sometimes I have to take steroids, it’s that bad. The real problem besides the pain, which is bad enough, is that the drugs I need are beginning to hit my kidneys in a bad way, so my rheumatologist said I should try to get some pot so maybe I could cut down on the other drugs. Me? Pot? I didn’t like it when my kids were on it when they were in college. Thank God, that phase came and went, but I didn’t like how they behaved when they were on it. So, what’s going to happen to me if I do this? Should I do this?
Detroit, Michigan
I dare say that what we are about to discuss is not what you may have thought before about pot. Let’s just take a deep breath and reflect on the wisdom of “and so it goes” and investigate this.
The fact of the matter is that in countries where pot is legal, its medical use, especially in geriatric populations, is growing rapidly. A recent study by researchers in Canada, where pot was legalized in 2019, showed that between 2017 and 2019 the proportion of elderly users grew from approximately 18% in 2017 before legalization to more than 31% just two years later, after legalization. Of note, 60% of users were women, and the average age of the study group was 72 years of age.
The most common reasons reported for use were to help improve sleep and mood and to decrease the amounts of opioids used for chronic pain. To that end, 40% of those studied said they had successfully lowered their opioid burden in some degree. Interestingly, cannabis CBD oils (more on these later) were the preferred method of administration of many and were directly applied to painful joints.
In general, cannabis users reported side effects such as dry mouth, dizziness and sleepiness as concerns.
Finally, as far as quality-of-life impact, more than 30% reported improvement in lowering pain by more than 50%.
(The study was led by Krista Lanctot at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto and was presented at the virtual meeting of the American Association for Geriatric Psychiatry 2021 in abstract NR07.)
Medicinal cannabis use is far removed from street pot and can play a very important role for some people for pain control, among other indications. One of my concerns with street pot has always been purity and the issue of additives that illegal purveyors of the product have added to either extend the amount they have to sell (such as sawdust or dried animal waste) or other chemicals (hallucinogens, tranquilizers, stimulants) added to increase the physical and mental impact and thereby increase sales by making it unique.
In this context, realize that street pot has a different chemical profile that medicinal marijuana. Pot is made up of various chemicals, but the key ones are THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) and CBD (cannabidiol). THC give the user the “high” effect as seen in recreational pot, while the CBD has a more medical effect and helps with a variety of needs, including pain moderation. Through skillful growth techniques, the amount of each can be varied.
These variations have led to fascinating lines of research into how marijuana can help us. Cannabis, as a naturally occurring molecule, has multiple receptor sites, called cannabinoid receptors, throughout the body that help normal function and control of bodily responses including the perception of pain. What many do not realize is that our own bodies produce a form of pot in creating cannabinoid chemicals that help our body function with everyday tasks. When we take an outside source of these cannabinoid chemicals — by eating, smoking or applying oils to the skin — multiple receptor sites are affected and a beneficial effect is the result.
With all this being said, there is currently only one medical cannabis approved by the FDA, called Epidiolex, and this is for a group of diseases that cause seizures. This leaves the issue of where to get the drug if one were to want to try it for the so-called “off-label” or non-approved uses. With legalization occurring in many states, brick-and-mortar stores and online vendors are offering different varieties of pot for different indications, such as to improve mood and sleep or alleviate pain.
The problem at this early stage of widespread use of pot is that not enough research has gone into really understanding what works best in each patient’s individual situation. Consequently, a consumer must work closely with their physician if they are going to try marijuana for their health needs, as there could be unforeseen consequences. But historically, as with so many medical treatments in their early stages of presentation, the hard work will get done and a safe usage model will evolve.
Just think, and quite possibly very soon, we all can be hippies again!