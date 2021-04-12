Age Matters: Making sense of medicinal marijuana

I’m smiling at myself as I write this, because as I share your opinion of recreational marijuana, I am faced with the fact that I am seriously considering, at the advice of my doctor, to use it for my bones. I’m 78 and I’m just loaded with arthritis in every part of my body. I take three pills a day for it and sometimes I have to take steroids, it’s that bad. The real problem besides the pain, which is bad enough, is that the drugs I need are beginning to hit my kidneys in a bad way, so my rheumatologist said I should try to get some pot so maybe I could cut down on the other drugs. Me? Pot? I didn’t like it when my kids were on it when they were in college. Thank God, that phase came and went, but I didn’t like how they behaved when they were on it. So, what’s going to happen to me if I do this? Should I do this?