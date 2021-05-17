Age Matters: Oral health can affect the rest of the body — even the brain

Dear Dr. Camardi,
My doctor just yesterday told me the stupidest thing I’ve ever heard with a straight face, and I want to run it by you.
Now to be fair, he’s done his job pretty good over the years for me and mine. But I went to him for a physical, and after all was said and done, he jumps up and says my teeth are a mess and if I don’t want to go crazy with the dementia, I better pay them attention and have them cleaned up!
Now what kind of cow pie is this? My flipping teeth? Really? I’ve never heard of such a thing. So, I have to go to a dentist, which I haven’t gone near since the Obama administration, and pay good money to hear him go on and on about how I haven’t taken care of my gums so as not to lose my mind? I think he’s the one who’s lost his mind!
What in the name of heaven does my mouth have to do with my brain? What kind of a fool does he take me for? You know what I think? I swear, I think these two have some kind of deal going on.
— Memphis, Tennessee
Now, let’s bring it down a peg or two, because I really tend to doubt you’ve uncovered any grand conspiracy.
Your medical doctor gave you good advice, and your dentist is the best one to follow through on that advice so as to protect your health. I know it may sound strange, and not to ruin your day, but I’d look at scheduling an appointment for a full dental evaluation.
So, let’s look at this and see if we can’t make some sense of it all. Keep in mind, and many have difficulty with this, but nothing in the body occurs in isolation.
We are amazingly and intricately interrelated within ourselves in a closed-loop type of system, where stimulus in one part of the body results in a response in another part of the body.
Put another way, what happens on the fifth toe of your left foot is recognized by the brain and affects the rest of the body in some way by making a reaction that gets our attention to whatever problem might be occurring.
This is how we continue to function in the face of any number of challenges to our health — by causing a reaction that makes us respond to a problem from anything such as wearing shoes that are too tight to diabetic foot infections. The reactions involved cause various degrees of inflammation that can result in a way to make us do something to correct it, such as pain, swelling or fever.
Over the past 10 years or so, we’ve seen an increasing number of reports about how infections of the teeth and gums and poor oral hygiene in general have affected diseases that one would not associate directly with the mouth such as diabetes, heart disease and certain connective-tissue disease.
Readers of this space over the years have read of these studies and associations. Over the past four years, we have reported to our readers the findings of researchers in the field that alluded to the influence of inadequate oral health on dementia.
In fact, there has been a slowly rising crescendo of information increasingly connecting the mouth and the brain.
Recently, two more studies have come across my desk investigating this connection that forms the foundation of my advice to you.
While the exact mechanisms of this association are still being explored, what is becoming evident is that there is some sort of connection that the wise will pay attention to.
The first study of interest comes from Ryan’s group at the University of Minnesota as published in the journal Neurology, titled “Periodontal Disease and Incident Dementia,” which sought to establish a link between the two pathologies. The authors studied more than 8,000 people for more than 18 years and defined start points of their oral health and their cognitive status.
The results showed a link between inadequate oral care and a process called mild cognitive impairment, or MCI, which in my experience if left without intervention can lead to dementia. Now, to be clear, the association was classified as being “mild” for MCI.
However as I look closely at this work, I come away from it thinking that they may have come up with a controllable contributor to developing dementia that could modify the disease progression. There is distinct value in this because we can take action to try and improve the situation.
Let’s turn our attention now to a work by Kerner’s group funded by the National Institutes of Health as presented by the Alzheimer’s Association. It demonstrates in effect that gum disease can lead to dementia through the inflammation that infection causes. Again, this is important as it can channel our proactive efforts into prevention instead of standing by and allowing the damage to accumulate.
While the exact pathways are still being defined, that steady accumulation of data showing the link between poor oral hygiene and dementia is too strong to ignore.
Even in lieu of all of this, it just makes sense for anyone to take care of their teeth on many levels from the cosmetic to the simple enjoyment of your meals.
So, honestly, it’s time to face the music and reach for the phone and make that appointment. You’ll thank me later.