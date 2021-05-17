Age Matters: Oral health can affect the rest of the body — even the brain

Dear Dr. Camardi,

My doctor just yesterday told me the stupidest thing I’ve ever heard with a straight face, and I want to run it by you.

Now to be fair, he’s done his job pretty good over the years for me and mine. But I went to him for a physical, and after all was said and done, he jumps up and says my teeth are a mess and if I don’t want to go crazy with the dementia, I better pay them attention and have them cleaned up!

Now what kind of cow pie is this? My flipping teeth? Really? I’ve never heard of such a thing. So, I have to go to a dentist, which I haven’t gone near since the Obama administration, and pay good money to hear him go on and on about how I haven’t taken care of my gums so as not to lose my mind? I think he’s the one who’s lost his mind!

What in the name of heaven does my mouth have to do with my brain? What kind of a fool does he take me for? You know what I think? I swear, I think these two have some kind of deal going on.

— Memphis, Tennessee

Now, let’s bring it down a peg or two, because I really tend to doubt you’ve uncovered any grand conspiracy.