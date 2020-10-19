Age Matters: Patients, families have more power than they think

I read your article last month with deep interest. My dad is 87 and in a nursing home and not doing well at all. I sat down and made notes about what you said. Then I made notes about what the person who wrote you said. When I read your comment about how we can’t hand out drugs that make dementia worse just because we don’t have a cure, I sat up like a lightning bolt struck me. Then I started to cry. Then I got really mad. My dad’s on every drug you warned about. I know he’s got the disease for those drugs, too, but where does it all end? I’d rather have whatever normal part that’s left in him than the way he is now. This has got to stop because they took a bad thing and really made it worse, just like you warned. I’m getting sick because of all this.