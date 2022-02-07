Age Matters: Regarding medicinal weed

Dear Dr. Camardi,

I read all your stuff, and I really like how plain spoken you are about these medical things so I can understand it better. You talk to people as if they’re real, and then I feel like I know something.

So, here’s my thing, and I don’t want to get high or anything, I just want to use some pot to sleep better than I am now.

I’ve tried drinking myself to sleep and sometimes that works and I do fall asleep but then I always wake up in the middle of the night to pee or because I’m thirsty or I just plain wake up —I mean bolt upright and ready for bear — and I can’t get back to sleep. I feel like death in the morning every time.

I’m not on any drugs, and I don’t want to take any sleeping pills because I know too many people who take them and they don’t feel all that good in the morning, either.

My doctor down here in Little Rock sent me to a sleep doctor, and I did the whole nine yards of their testing and things like no more drinking and a quiet room and all that stuff, but nothing helped. At least they said I don’t have sleep apnea, but they couldn’t find anything that helped me.

When I asked about getting a prescription for pot, they went around the freakin’ world without giving me an answer or any pot. So, I thought about getting some off the street, but I remember what you said one time about what some dealers do to the pot to make it last longer so they have more to sell, and that didn’t seem too good.

So, I don’t know. I mean I’m not some hippie who wants to get loaded all the time. Hell, I don’t even know that much about pot except what they say on the internet and even then, I don’t understand half of it. Do you think this stuff would help me? Appreciate anything you say.

- Little Rock, Arkansas

Before we go too far, we have to recognize one key point: we really know relatively very little about pot at this point of its legalization.

Yes, marijuana has been around for a long time, but the scientific studies are really just beginning. The reason for this is that no reputable scientific organization would conduct legitimate medical studies on it while it was an illegal substance.

That has changed, and the results thus far have been considered, by some, to be disappointing.

The problems of heart disease, lung disease and cancer with continued pot smoking are just starting to be recognized as very real risks.

In addition, I recently saw a University of Montreal study published in the journal “Addiction,” which reviewed about 43,000 cases and found that pot intoxication may indeed last long after using and may result in long-term, impaired mental processing of the data involved in problem solving and awareness.

This could be the reason why the cannabis-induced intoxicated state is called being “stoned.” But I digress, as there are many supposed claimed benefits to pot usage, and only time will tell if they are valid.

Because of this, I want to emphasize that if you decide to use pot as a sleep aid, do so together with your physician so that you can be monitored for all ill effects.

Anything you put into your body can have unintended consequences, so you have to be careful.

Pot has been characterized as somehow being a safe “high.” It is not. Also, just because the sleep specialists did not, as you said, find anything, doesn’t mean you can’t avail yourself of their ongoing expertise to help you in getting a better night’s sleep as you experiment with pot. Yes, you’re basically doing a human experiment on yourself!

Well, with all this being said, let’s take a look into marijuana and see what we find. At the outset, I understand your desire not to get “high” from the THC [tetrahydrocannabinol] component of pot, and you’re only looking for the medicinal benefits of pot, if any.

As such, there are two main chemical molecules used for their hoped-for medicinal effects (keep in mind that there are many others depending upon which species of marijuana is used) — cannabidiol (CBD) and cannabinol (CBN) which do not have the distinct mind-altering abilities found in THC.

CBN comes from the hemp plant, is considered legal (each state handles the fine print differently, so check your local ordinances) and has been put into many means of consumption, including pills, creams and oils, and is used for a range of complaints from insomnia to chronic pain. Still, more studies need to be done.

CBD has also been hailed as a panacea for a seizure disorders, sleep issues chronic pain and more, and had been put into such consumables as gummies, oils and shampoos. Yet again, more studies need to finalized before any recommendations can be given.

The FDA has approved a CBD-based drug called Epidiolex for certain seizure diseases, but keep in mind the same FDA has stated that it is illegal to market CBD when it’s added to food or advertised as a dietary supplement.

All this is well and good, but where are we at the end of day? We are left wandering in the world of the unknown. If you decide to experiment with these chemicals —and don’t kid yourself — experimenting is exactly what you’re doing, just do so under a doctor’s care.

And be careful out there.