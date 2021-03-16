Age Matters: The PSA test: Making do with what we have

I’m dropping you a line to let you know that Dad died last month from the one disease you fought so hard to save him from: prostate cancer. You always gave Dad a good going-over for his physical, and when you said he was doing alright, we could see it and we believed you. Maybe we didn’t agree on everything, but you always got the big stuff right. I mean like the PSA test. Get past a certain age around here, and they just don’t do it, and that’s what happened to Dad. You did his PSA for nine years running, so we knew where we stood. Here they just stopped because they said you were wrong and it didn’t matter at his age. About two years after we got here, he couldn’t pee one day and his prostate was a big as all get-out. He had cancer all over and we went through years of hell and he had so much pain. Many times, I thought back then that we didn’t have to face this if they stayed on top of it.