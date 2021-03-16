Age Matters: The PSA test: Making do with what we have

Dear Dr. Camardi,
I’m dropping you a line to let you know that Dad died last month from the one disease you fought so hard to save him from: prostate cancer. You always gave Dad a good going-over for his physical, and when you said he was doing alright, we could see it and we believed you. Maybe we didn’t agree on everything, but you always got the big stuff right. I mean like the PSA test. Get past a certain age around here, and they just don’t do it, and that’s what happened to Dad. You did his PSA for nine years running, so we knew where we stood. Here they just stopped because they said you were wrong and it didn’t matter at his age. About two years after we got here, he couldn’t pee one day and his prostate was a big as all get-out. He had cancer all over and we went through years of hell and he had so much pain. Many times, I thought back then that we didn’t have to face this if they stayed on top of it.
Fort Worth, Texas
I am so sorry for your loss. I recall your dad fondly for his cheerful disposition and sense of humor. He was always so curious in how I went about the practice of medicine, and I always enjoyed explaining the reasons for doing what a doctor does.
Readers know that I have extensively explored all sides of this issue, both as a physician and as a prostate cancer victim myself.
It boils down to the conundrum of what to about a disease that will cause a lot of misery and death while we wait for a perfect test, a test that I and others have waited decades for and do not see on the horizon.
What makes matters more difficult was the U.S. Preventative Services Task Force recommendation in 2012 not to test for prostate cancer because the PSA test led to too many errors, false positives as well as false negatives, leading to unnecessary treatments. Then instead of suggesting a scientific alternative, they recommended a discussion between doctor and patient about whether to exercise the imperfect science.
Of course, objective communication between doctor and patient is very important, but I have a fundamental problem with this approach because of implied biases not to test. Nothing should be forced upon any patient. Yet it’s one thing to make an informed decision with the results of the test in hand, and it’s another thing completely not to even have had the chance to make an informed decision and being ignorant of the options by not testing at all.
As readers of this space know, in 2011, I was one of those patients faced with abnormal PSA. Because of that test, I was able to start a journey to where I am today. Subsequently, however, as a result of the USPSTF recommendations, the level of screening tests plummeted as physicians were encouraged to have a dialogue with their patients about the wisdom having the test done.
There is a key point that I always made clear to my patients if they opted for not having a PSA drawn: I told them that there was no other viable alternative to protect them than this imperfect test, and by not testing, the cancer could rear its ugly head when it had already spread.
Well, now the impact of the decision by the USPTSF has been reported. In a presentation to the Genitourinary Cancer Symposium for 2021, researchers reported for the period 2008-16, the rate of first-reported prostate cancers that were metastatic at the time of diagnosis had risen from 6.4 per 100,000 men to 9.0 per 100,000 men, while the rate of PSA testing had dropped from 61.8% to 50.5%.
This is unacceptable. Frankly, on a purely human level, one patient with cancer that could have been found is one too many. I recognize that’s unrealistic, but if there is any good news in any of this, it is that a good number of doctors seem to have ignored the advice of the USPSTF and used the PSA to offer the best they could to protect their patients.
Indeed, from my own personal experience and review of the data, I continued to order the PSA with all its flaws. Would false positives and false negatives have occurred if all those missed cases were tested? Of course, and the dialogue then began about how to move forward. But when facing such a common cancer in males, to not test exposes the patient to downside risk.
What is so very chilling to me was that the suspicion that I had cancer was first found thanks to the abnormal PSA test I had as part of my yearly physical exam. Yes, we went over the slow-growing nature of the tumor, radiation, repeat testing, etc., including a rather damaging line of reasoning from the 1980s and ‘90s that I still hear today: “You’ll die of something else before you die of prostate cancer.”
The fact is that men are living longer now than 40 years ago, and many of them are struggling to live with a cancer that has already metastasized and that might have been caught when they were younger. In my case, I felt surgery was my best option, but the PSA allowed me to explore those options.
All of this was in 2011, and just four months later the USPSTF recommendation came out.
By grace of a few months, I might well not be here to write this advice to you: Get the imperfect PSA test and sit down with your doctor an chart out a course that makes sense.
It’s not perfect but it’s all we’ve got. Anything else could get you killed.