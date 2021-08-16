Age Matters: Think before you ink

Dear Dr. Camardi,
A while back, I gave you a really hard time about some stuff you wrote about tattoos.
I ran a tattoo shop for a while and I thought that you didn’t know a thing about what I do, so who are you to tell me what’s right and wrong. And even worse, I thought you were scaring away customers.
I got my friends to gang up and write nasty stuff to you, and then I got some customers to do the same thing.
It didn’t bother you much, because during all my nastiness, some guy wrote to you about a jailhouse tat that went bad on him and you wrote him about infections and tried to help him out.
I figured out you were going to do what you whatever you thought you had to do, so I didn’t write anymore.
I ran that shop for a good while and didn’t have too many problems, but I got out of the business four years ago. I started to feel weird, not a lot at first but bit by bit it crept up on me like I always had a cold.
And then my pee turned this weird color and I that’s when I proceeded to try and find somebody who could tell me what that was about.
I’m 67, and too old to deal with this stuff. I’m covered north-south with everything from eagles to flags and my kids thrown in, but nobody around here thought much of the tats as being why I was feeling so strange.
Then by the grace of God, I found this doc in Winston-Salem who said my body was taking its sweet time dealing with all the ink I had pumped into me over the years. He gave some medicine to make me feel better and then asked me a bunch of questions — stuff about the dye color number and lot size batch number and where I got them from. He wanted to know because of the way my body was reacting. He was thinking about there being too much metal in my body, but I didn’t know what to tell him.
I want to get rid of some of the big tats but nobody wants to do it unless I get all the stuff my doc was asking for and I don’t have any clue about, so I’m stuck.
Where I’m going with this is that I feel really dumb and really bad for giving you a rough time and just that people have to be careful with this stuff.
— High Point, NC
So, that was you?
No worries.
Believe me, you were fine, and in comparison to all I’ve seen in the 14 years I’ve been blessed doing this article, there’s nothing to apologize about. Just what I get about COVID vaccinations might curl your hair. But more importantly, I’m happy you were able to find someone to help you. It points out the fact that the cool idea of our 20s can become a problem in our 60s as tattoos have become a health concern for some.
Reports indicate that about 40% of people in the 18-29 age bracket have at least one tattoo. Tattoos have been part of human expression from time immemorial, and the issue of short- and long-term safety has always been in the background.
The concerns with needle-sharing and hepatitis are always there. We also know that one is allowing foreign substances — including toxic heavy metals (they provide the color resolution but can also pose a problem with MRIs, so make sure you advise the ordering doctor that you have a tattoo) in the form of inks, dyes and pigments — to be injected into the body.
Anyone who has read this space over the years already suspects that the body might have something to say about this. More people I know have been trying to find way to undo their tattoos for many reasons, and the records of the tattoo shop that performed the body art become very important.
Many of those looking to undo a tattoo think that because the tattoo parlor has to be licensed, the dyes are controlled by the Food and Drug Administration. They are not.
Vendors of these products are not really controlled by any authority. The customer may have no real idea what they are being injected with because the tattoo parlor is under no national legal obligation to keep accurate records.
Which then leads to the question of just what is being injected into the dermis of the skin. Biopsy results demonstrate that the colors are generated by heavy metals such as mercury, cadmium, lead, benzopyrenes and nickel. These toxins have been labeled as human carcinogens by the Environmental Protection Agency.
Azo pigments, which are dyes that are used in the clothing and leather industries and have been implicated as being carcinogenic, have also been found in tattoos. It is these substances being excreted by your kidneys that you might have seen turning your urine an unusual color.
The next question always is: Do tattoos cause skin cancer? So far there has not been a direct correlation, but do you really have to wait to be told after you did something that it was unwise when you know of the problems beforehand? I’ll let you answer that question.
I, for one, have always wondered about the skin cancer risk of the tattoo itself when exposed to the tanning rays of the sun and the possible progression to melanoma. Because an early skin cancer could be hidden from view due to the colors, I would get good lighting and a magnifying glass and carefully go over the tattoo to look for any areas of suspicion.
This leads to one of my more unpopular bits of advice: to protect the tattoo from the sun, and the inevitable complaints about having an uneven tan.
So, with all of these irritants being poked into you, isn’t the body going to reject your fashion statement in some way? Allergic reactions are a frequent objection the body will generate, especially if the patient is sensitive to certain lotions, creams, perfumes or cosmetics, as these people will tend to react poorly to the dyes in tattoos. The reaction can be uncomfortable and result in distortion and discoloration of the tattoo.
Keep in mind that with every stroke of that tattoo pen, small cuts are being made that inject tiny particles of dye that contain the toxic heavy metals and, in the process, often draw some blood. That means that the ink can get into the bloodstream and lodge itself in our lymph nodes. It is thought that the irritation of those dyes in the lymph nodes can cause damage to our immunity in ways that have yet to be determined.
Tattoo removal is done by a laser beam that attempts to break up all those bits of ink into a smaller size that be carried away by the circulation and excreted. One of the problems is that all of this damages the skin even more. Further studies will hopefully clarify the risks.
Tattoos are a great form of personal expression, but they have a degree of permanence and come with certain risks.
Getting that cute little butterfly on your shoulder is one thing, but as I saw one time, having your whole family tree from the 1900s on your back is another.
Just think before you do it. Be safe!