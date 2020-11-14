Dadline: Make pandemic phys ed part of your child's virtual school day

Start a stay-at-home phys ed program. My family has made a point to get outside in the middle of the school day several times a week. My child is doing all-virtual, all-the-time schooling, which includes a 45-minute lunch break. My wife, who works from home, goes outdoors with our daughter to shoot basketball, walk or ride bikes a few times a week during that non-class time. My daughter is graded in homeschool P.E. based on how many games of HORSE she wins each week.

Do some after-school retention. Now that the days are shorter and darkness creeps in earlier, getting quality time outside is quite limited during a busy school week, especially if children have piles of homework to do every day. Use the daylight hours after school for exercise, whether it’s a run, walk or bike ride. Homework can wait!

Raised in the city. I have often extolled the virtues of life in the city in this column, and one of the benefits of our neighborhood is that we are just a few blocks away from tennis courts, parks, the Roanoke River Greenway, ball fields, basketball hoops, creek trails and plenty of places that make getting exercise convenient. No reason not to get outside and play in the parks.