Dadline: Make pandemic phys ed part of your child's virtual school day

Before there was a COVID-19, I never had to worry about my child getting enough exercise.
She played recreational soccer in the fall and middle school softball in the spring. She ran for hours each week during practices, batted and threw softballs, sweat, jumped, sprinted, kicked, hollered and stayed active while I sat at home in the recliner, feet up, TV on. Life was great.
During the school day, she was active during phys ed, playing in volleyball and indoor hockey tournaments in the gymnasium. I frequently got breaking-news updates about how well her 4-on-4 volleyball team had done, and whether they had managed to upset the top eighth-grade foursome in a fierce match.
But now, all that has been obliterated by the coronavirus. Sports were canceled, even at the local recreation level. My child has not played a team sport in a year and she hasn’t had official P.E. in eight months. She spends most of her days sitting, staring at a computer for hours, taking breaks only to check her phone or watch TV while eating junk food for lunch. Basically, she has adopted my lifestyle.
She’s just a teenager, so it’s not like her health and fitness have declined to the point where she will never be in good physical shape again, but I do think it’s important that she get up off the couch and run around outdoors regularly. So, how do you do that? Time to start some pandemic phys ed.
Start a stay-at-home phys ed program. My family has made a point to get outside in the middle of the school day several times a week. My child is doing all-virtual, all-the-time schooling, which includes a 45-minute lunch break. My wife, who works from home, goes outdoors with our daughter to shoot basketball, walk or ride bikes a few times a week during that non-class time. My daughter is graded in homeschool P.E. based on how many games of HORSE she wins each week.
Do some after-school retention. Now that the days are shorter and darkness creeps in earlier, getting quality time outside is quite limited during a busy school week, especially if children have piles of homework to do every day. Use the daylight hours after school for exercise, whether it’s a run, walk or bike ride. Homework can wait!
Raised in the city. I have often extolled the virtues of life in the city in this column, and one of the benefits of our neighborhood is that we are just a few blocks away from tennis courts, parks, the Roanoke River Greenway, ball fields, basketball hoops, creek trails and plenty of places that make getting exercise convenient. No reason not to get outside and play in the parks.
Become a weekend warrior. If your family can’t get outside together during the week, set aside time during the weekends for serious outdoor adventure. Hike one of the mountain trails, whether it’s Mill Mountain, Dragon’s Tooth, Sharp Top or any of the dozens of mountainside paths. Roanoke was recently voted one of the Top Adventure Towns by readers of Blue Ridge Outdoors. You can find maps of mountain hikes at Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge at https://tinyurl.com/y2fmd7bz.
Practice indoor sports. It’s never really too cold to get outside and do something active, but if you prefer to exercise where it’s warm and cozy, your family can do aerobic workouts, lift weights or practice yoga in the comforts of your own home. Many people signed up for indoor workout apps while quarantined, and many local gyms, such as the Kirk Family YMCA, offer Facebook Live workouts.
Get in the gym. Most health clubs, gyms and YMCAs have adapted to life during COVID by spreading out equipment and keeping members physically distanced while working out. If you feel safe at one of these places, go ahead and sign up for a family membership, especially as winter approaches. Many clubs have indoor pools or treadmills where you can work out away from other sweaty people.
Physical education must still be part of a child’s curriculum, especially if the school day is spent in front of a computer for hours. Make P.E. part of your regularly scheduled day. That goes for you, too, parents.
