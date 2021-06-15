Health Matters: Don't let your habits kill you

In 2020, the same journal reported 12 key risk factors for dementia, and alcohol had a prominent position in the listing.

As I alluded to, the elephant in the room is how does one really define “casual” in males and females of various sizes and shapes. I have cared for too many alcoholics who use someone’s definition of a “casual drinker” to explain their worsening liver function tests as they slowly succumb to their habits.

Clearly, there are other and better things we can do for our health than drink alcohol. But old habits die hard, and social customs take even longer to succumb to change. But we will continue to follow this journey to wherever the data takes us.

Just keep in mind that when you drink a beer, down a shot or sip some wine, you are swallowing a poison that you are forcing your body to deal with, that done repeatedly, over time will kill you.

Simply, kill you.

Why would you knowingly do that? But we do, and if the statistics I’ve seen about alcohol consumption during the pandemic are any guide, we have continued to drink this poison in ever growing numbers.