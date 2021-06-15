Health Matters: Don't let your habits kill you

Dear Dr. Camardi,
I’m sick and tired of being lied to by TV doctors and people like you who think they know all there is to know about taking a drink and how bad it is for people.
Why don’t all of you just wise up? People have been drinking alcohol since the pyramids, and we’ve all done just fine.
For heaven’s sake, I’m out in the garage and my wife ups and starts yelling that some guy on CNN is spouting off about how bad a drink or two is for your head because it’ll give you dementia, and then she goes off on telling me how right she was all along because she read it in one of your fool articles one time.
Well, I’m a 64-year-old grown man, and I am not going to stop doing something we’ve all done in my family since my great-great-grandfather just because you say so.
By God, the only time I feel good about anything is when I take a drink. Besides, you confused fools always said having a few drinks was good for you, and now you turn tail and change your story.
— Bentonville, Arkansas
Well, at the outset, allow me to say that nothing (with marijuana being a very close second), absolutely nothing, brings out as much heated discussion to this space as this topic.
I have been on my soapbox for some time now on the issue of alcohol and have watched and reported the growing body of data over the years against its use, dating from the days when some media medical individuals advocated drinking two to three servings per day of your alcoholic beverage of choice for good heart health, to the present day when people are advising to not drink it at all.
As I have said before, the benefits of alcohol are found in the rather minute amounts of its beneficial constituent parts that come along with many other not-so-beneficial components.
Efforts to isolate the good from the bad have been questionable in their success as we continue to hunt for that holy grail.
For example, a study published in the American Journal of Gastroenterology found that drinking a small amount of wine may help limit the scarring that occurs in the liver from dealing with toxins, like alcohol. The problem was you had to limit your intake to roughly less than half a glass for it to possibly be of benefit; above that elusive amount, it would be problematical and lead to liver damage.
To me, all of this becomes a rather troubling balancing act of weighing and measuring the amount of poison (alcohol) that is safe, something that few in the real world would do.
Again, a 2018 study in Lancet looked at 31 million hospital charts and found a link between casual (an elusive definition) alcohol use and early onset dementia, or that which occurs before the age of 65.
In 2020, the same journal reported 12 key risk factors for dementia, and alcohol had a prominent position in the listing.
As I alluded to, the elephant in the room is how does one really define “casual” in males and females of various sizes and shapes. I have cared for too many alcoholics who use someone’s definition of a “casual drinker” to explain their worsening liver function tests as they slowly succumb to their habits.
Clearly, there are other and better things we can do for our health than drink alcohol. But old habits die hard, and social customs take even longer to succumb to change. But we will continue to follow this journey to wherever the data takes us.
Just keep in mind that when you drink a beer, down a shot or sip some wine, you are swallowing a poison that you are forcing your body to deal with, that done repeatedly, over time will kill you.
Simply, kill you.
Why would you knowingly do that? But we do, and if the statistics I’ve seen about alcohol consumption during the pandemic are any guide, we have continued to drink this poison in ever growing numbers.
As a doctor I always wanted to make sure patients understood the risks of anything they were putting into their bodies, whether something I prescribe for them or something they buy in a store. This practice is really important now as we in the medical profession have put forth a mixed message on drinking for years, and that message needs to be revisited.
Nothing in life is so sure as change, and that goes double for medicine’s advice on alcohol.
What your wife might have been trying to share with you is what she heard on TV as presented on CNN recently.
In a study from England at the University of Oxford, it was concluded that there is no such thing as a safe level of alcohol.
In this work, some 25,00 people reported their own level of alcohol consumption and then their brain scans were examined. Those who drank the amounts they claimed they did, no matter what type of alcohol, had smaller brain volume, and the more they drank the more the brain became smaller.
To this, add the other known risk factors such as high blood pressure, age, diabetes, cholesterol issues, smoking and so on, and things just became more slippery down the slope to dementia.
Your wife is trying to help you and is sending a message.
And with all this said, I’ll add that I have just seen too many lives lost, too many families destroyed and too many marriages fail by the misuse of alcohol.
If I were you, my friend, I’d sit back, reevaluate and ask myself what’s really important in life. All the “good times” you might have had with alcohol are not worth being made sick by it.