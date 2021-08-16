Health Matters: Think before you ink

Reports indicate that about 40% of people in the 18-29 age bracket have at least one tattoo. Tattoos have been part of human expression from time immemorial, and the issue of short- and long-term safety has always been in the background.

The concerns with needle-sharing and hepatitis are always there. We also know that one is allowing foreign substances — including toxic heavy metals (they provide the color resolution but can also pose a problem with MRIs, so make sure you advise the ordering doctor that you have a tattoo) in the form of inks, dyes and pigments — to be injected into the body.

Anyone who has read this space over the years already suspects that the body might have something to say about this. More people I know have been trying to find way to undo their tattoos for many reasons, and the records of the tattoo shop that performed the body art become very important.

Many of those looking to undo a tattoo think that because the tattoo parlor has to be licensed, the dyes are controlled by the Food and Drug Administration. They are not.

Vendors of these products are not really controlled by any authority. The customer may have no real idea what they are being injected with because the tattoo parlor is under no national legal obligation to keep accurate records.