It takes a village to help seniors stay active

For the 13th year, Virginia Tech’s industrial design students conducted research with Warm Hearth Village residents and used their studio time to create products designed to help seniors continue to live independently. SFCS Architects Senior Living Design, a Roanoke-based architectural firm, sponsors the project so that students and residents can team up and solve problems with mobility, vision, strength and dexterity, and other age-related issues.

Partnering with WHV gave the students real-world experience working with a client from concept to final product. This year’s creations included a solar-powered smart stove, a smart mirror that doubled as a digital calendar and to-do list, an electric grabber, a digital clock that has extra storage and includes a charging station, an assistive kneeler, a can-opening aid, a pan with handle designed for easier lifting, easy-to-use shears, a battery-powered laser for night walking and an in-home fitness chair.

The home fitness chair, called The Aerobic Vitality Enhancement Chair, was designed to blend in with ordinary furniture yet provide a safe way to do balance exercises, yoga and step aerobics in the home. Dayani Harapanahalli, Mikayla Kaczmar, Susan Sale and Cade Young, who created the chair, worked closely with WHV Fitness Director Kenny Harrah and fitness center members to tailor the features of the chair to the needs of seniors who seek to maintain some level of fitness as they age.

Kaczmar explained the majority of the residents love staying active and practicing in group exercise, but find it hard to exercise at home.

“When talking to the residents we found that they would love a way to practice the exercises they do at the gym in their own home setting -- maybe even while watching television,” she said.

“Our research showed there was no such thing as an aesthetic at-home exercise chair, let alone one targeted to seniors,” Kaczmar added. “The residents, fitness director and personal trainers all helped us refine our design and its functions. They were key to the final design.”

William Lester, president and CEO of WHV, was invigorated by the engagement between students and seniors and came away feeling very proud to be part of this long-term partnership.

“These students are so impressive in the way they conduct their research and interact with our residents," he said. "I think their products are truly outstanding and these partnerships focused on research and innovation which are what set Virginia Tech and Warm Hearth Village apart from the rest.

“We are so grateful to resident Loring Bixler for linking students with Warm Hearth Village and shepherding the relationship over the last 10 years,” Lester added.

Warm Hearth Village is a nonprofit senior living community in Blacksburg that provides a full continuum of living options on our campus and in the home. Learn more at https://retire.org.

- Submitted by Susan Bixler