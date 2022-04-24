LewisGale organizes inaugural 'Cinco de Mammo' event

LewisGale Regional Health System has announced plans for its first annual “Cinco de Mammo” event on Thursday, May 5 – a special mammogram screening event during special hours at its four hospitals across Southwest Virginia, including Blacksburg.
The themed event, organized in conjunction with the Mexican holiday Cinco de Mayo, is a platform to promote breast cancer awareness while emphasizing the importance of getting an annual breast mammography exam.
“During the COVID-19 pandemic, patients all over the region put off yearly mammograms,” said Tom Elmore, diagnostic imaging director. “Annual mammograms are proven to make a difference in positive outcomes for breast cancer patients, and this is a fun way to encourage folks to schedule their appointments.”
As part of the celebration, each hospital is offering complimentary chips and salsa, virgin margaritas and mariachi music.
“We’re planning for themed snacks, mocktails and activities,” said April Woodward, vice president of oncology for LewisGale Regional Health System. “We’ll offer a fun environment of holiday festivity in hopes of eliminating some of the apprehension with so many patients and mammograms.”
- Submitted by Christopher E. Finley