NRCC to offer free health screenings in February

New River Community College will hold a free "Love Your Health" screening event on Wednesday, Feb. 15, and Friday, Feb. 17, at the Uptown Christiansburg Mall. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. near NRCC’s satellite location there.
Love Your Health offers the public an opportunity to stop by a variety of free health stations, run by NRCC practical nursing students, to find health information, educational games for kids, vital-sign checks and COVID-19 vaccine administration.
For more information about the Love Your Health event, contact Misty Rice, associate professor of nursing, at mrice@nr.edu or 540-674-3600, ext. 4349.
- The Roanoke Times