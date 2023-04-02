The New River Valley Disability Resource Center will hold an open house on Thursday, April 6, at their 106 Wadsworth St. location in Radford. There will be two scheduled openings: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. Refreshments and snacks will be served, and all are welcome.

In addition to highlighting the agency’s new location, the open house will feature information on the organization’s services, including several new initiatives being launched by the center focused on health literary, an area of high need uncovered during the COVID crisis. Visitors will also have a chance to meet the center’s staff and board members.

Established in 2016, the DRC’s mission is to assist individuals with disabilities to live independently. It is the New River Valley’s only “Center for Independent Living” (CIL), serving people with disabilities and their families in four counties, one independent city and all towns in the NRV region. CILs operate under a strict philosophy of consumer control; people of all ages with all types of disabilities directly govern and staff our organization. The center also serves the community at large by advocating for and creating an environment accessible to all.

To learn more, go to www.nrvdrc.org.

— The Roanoke Times