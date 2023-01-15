Warm Hearth Hustle program promotes fitness, camaraderie

Residents and staff at Warm Hearth Village in Blacksburg spent seven weeks during the last quarter of 2022 participating in the second Warm Hearth Hustle – a program designed to build camaraderie and promote fitness. Six employees and 22 residents and fitness center members competed, with the overall goal of staying active going into winter. WHV held a ceremony in December to celebrate the top finishers, with awards offered in three categories: most steps, most creative activity and most minutes exercised.

In a news release about the results, WHV reports that Jason Hamblin from the maintenance team led the staff by taking 866,921 steps, followed by Sara McCarter and Eric Stafford who had 424,294 and 399,014 steps respectively. Stafford also won the most creative activity, logging 247,704 steps over 15 days playing disc golf.

“I took on this challenge to keep me moving, because as we get older it is so hard to stay motivated to be fit and healthy,” Hamblin said in the release.

Beth Burdick topped the resident step category with 951,963 steps, followed by Lee Musgrave and Debbie Koller who had 695,989 and 545,108 steps each. Finally, fitness member Becky Martin clocked 6,230 minutes by attending fitness center classes such as mobility and strength training, pool volleyball, line dancing and Aquafit Hiit, in addition to walking on her own.

Director of Fitness Kenny Harrah said he plans to continue the Hustle and hopes to reach more in the community and encourage more kinds of activity.

“It was a real joy to see so many people do so much and understand ‘health is wealth,’” Harrah said in the release. “What a way to end 2022 while kick-starting the new year!”

