Y at VT's Healthy Kids Day a great way to kick off summer

Healthy Kids Day at Virginia Tech

Families enjoy a previous year’s Healthy Kids Day on the Virginia Tech campus. This year’s event will take place April 30.

 Courtesy YMCA at Virginia Tech

On Saturday, April 30, the YMCA at Virginia Tech will celebrate the 30th anniversary of Healthy Kids Day, a national initiative to improve the health and well-being of children. The event will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the field and tennis courts between Cassell Coliseum and the YMCA Lancaster House on Washington Street in Blacksburg.

Healthy Kids Day is a free “summer kick-off” consisting of music, games, healthy snacks, crafts and educational activities for families. Local organizations will also be promoting various summer programs and activities that are perfect for kids.

As part of this year’s Healthy Kids Day festivities, the Y will be holding two races: the Fabulous 4Miler (a competitive 4-mile race) and the 1-mile Fun Run (a family-oriented 1-mile race). Individuals can register and learn more about these races at https://vtymca.org/healthy-kids-day/.

In addition, we will be joined by individuals from the 501st Legion Garrison Tyranus. An all-volunteer organization, the Legion seeks to promote interest in “Star Wars” through the building and wearing of quality costumes and to facilitate the use of these costumes for “Star Wars”-related events as well as contributions to the local community through costumed charity and volunteer work. (Learn more at www.garrisontyranus.com/.)

On the day of the event, all parents must check in with our volunteers at the registration desk. Free parking for the event will be available in the Cassell Coliseum lot on Beamer Way on the Tech campus.

For questions, email the event committee at healthykidsday@vtymca.org.

- Submitted by The Healthy Kids Day 2022 Event Committee

