Anniversaries celebrate milestones — and herald optimism about the future. This year, my family celebrates its 70th anniversary farming on the outskirts of New York City.

In that time, we’ve seen a slew of advancements: stability in a business beleaguered by uncertainty; streamlined operations; and immeasurably boosted productivity. Call us progressive, call us open-minded, we’ve masterfully resisted being typecast as crusty old codgers who refuse to evolve with the times.

Survival of the fittest. Our evolutionary trajectory ensured our place as early adopters, well before XYZ was vogue. Yet some innovations are more impactful than others — and many more go unrealized until a critical mass helps it go viral. Our use of biologicals was a certifiable dark horse but has been a fixture from day one, when it wasn’t necessarily mainstream. In fact, biologicals were seen as borderline lunatic fringe. But our adoption wasn’t based on popular opinion; on-farm trials sold us. Bottom line, they worked just as well or better than standard alternatives and at a competitive pricepoint. Seeing is believing.

So what are biologicals? Simply put, these are microbially derived products — either the microbe itself, or a metabolic artifact of the microbe — formulated, packaged and sold for a specific purpose. In many respects, they can be applied like a conventional pesticide or spread like a fertilizer. Biologicals represent human ingenuity paired with the elegance of nature's design. It's an intuitive compact that leverages nature’s bounty to do practical legwork.

And why not? Once applied, these are essentially self-perpetuating, seasonal freebies. But these markedly differ from conventional ag inputs. They are (often) living organisms, establishing intimate relationships with crops. Some are internalized and tightly synced with their host (probiotic-like endophytes, similar to gut microflora in humans); others are externalized, preferring independence in the rhizosphere (a thin band of soil in close contact with the roots); while coordinating joint activities with their plant neighbor — the textbook definition of symbiosis.

Derivative products of living organisms (you essentially cultivate the organism in a big vat of nutrients and collect their secretions) fall under a catch-all term: biorationals. These are generally pesticidal in nature, and applied the same way. They’re relatively non-toxic, non-persistent, and highly specific to a narrow array of targets, making them an eco-conscious alternative. One of the most noteworthy biorationals, Spinosad, was found by a bioprospecting team of scientists in Cuba. They isolated a soil microbe at an abandoned rum distillery — which was discovered to produce a valuable pesticidal compound!

Whatever the form, it’s evident that biologicals offer far-ranging perks. These include stimulating/enhancing growth (biostimulants), augmenting nutrient acquisition, boosting resilience against stressors like heat, inducing innate defenses (like an immune reaction from a vaccination), and acting as eco-friendly pesticides, including weed suppression. For services rendered, the microbe typically claims some sugars from photosynthesis, which the plant willingly provides.

In our quest to design the perfect plant, we have to assess the adequacy of the crop’s baseline genetics, and consider how functional deficiencies can be patched with microbial pairings. For example, every plant has a superpower (photosynthesis chief among them), but they also have their kryptonite. Perhaps they’re highly vulnerable to a root rot pathogen — so coat them with an antagonistic microbe that gives their evil twin grief.

But there are other factors to consider in assessing the value of these unheralded actors. Self-sufficient plants have diminished needs for externally applied fertilizers and pesticides. Additionally, fewer tractor passes translate to a reduced carbon footprint, as well as compaction. In essence, these embody the ethos of sustainable agriculture.

Biologicals align with my family’s ideals. We style ourselves a biointensive operation, meaning that we use the least ecologically disruptive methods possible, while recognizing that it’s incumbent on us to maximize productivity on the smallest footprint of land (to free up wildlife habitat and nurture biodiversity). You’ve heard of hypermilers, who strive to squeeze every mile from their engine? We’re hyperyielders, doing the same on our homestead.

So where is the nerve center for all of these bioinnovations? We frequently hear about tech startup destinations like Silicon Valley and Research Triangle Park, laden with serial entrepreneurs and established blue chips. Each hub has their focus and forte. Yet a surprising quantity of research takes place in our humble Southwest Virginia backyard. The Roanoke-Danville corridor is well-positioned at the forefront as a biosolutions idea incubator. Novozymes — an established, global player in this emerging market — has a presence in Salem, urging prospective customers to “think microscopic” to lay the groundwork for gargantuan problem-solving worldwide. Microsolutions spur macroaction!

On the nonprofit front, Danville is home to the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research (IALR). Formed by the state using tobacco settlement funds — and locally and state funded in part — IALR bills itself as a regional catalyst for economic transformation and revitalization. Recognizing the potency of STEM fields as an economic driver, the institute's idea is to diversify the local R&D pipeline and capitalize on the multiplier effect, all of the spin-off industries that supply the raw materials, services, etc. to sustain the core enterprises. There’s also an expressed desire to wean us off of overdependence on legacy enterprises (e.g. tobacco).

These types of government funded “startups” are essentially entrepreneurial but may conduct research so cutting-edge (and ill-defined) that it’s considered too risky a venture for private industry. The nonprofit startups lay the feasibility groundwork, tease out the relevant products/processes, consider the economic impacts, and potentially transfer the intellectual property (IP) to private industry in the value-added R&D chain.

IALR’s research portfolio includes a significant focus on plant growth promoting rhizobacteria (PGPRs), microbes that perform the full slate of ecological job descriptions mentioned earlier. Here, researchers bulk-screen potential candidates, narrow the field of prospects and potentially advance them for commercialization. There’s also an assortment of related research, focusing on controlled environment agriculture (greenhouses); robotics for high throughput candidate screening; and drone imaging and mapping for sound decision-making (when and where to apply inputs like fertilizers based on a color coded hotspot map). It is essentially variable-rate agriculture. Index the amount of fertilizer to the actual need, rather than blindly apply across the board.

Perhaps it sounds cliché, but we’re long overdue for a system overhaul. Biosmart solutions are poised to redefine the landscape and become the calling card for our region. It’s incumbent on us to prioritize and prepare a nimble and regionally robust workforce in this field.

The development of technology and human capital underpins a sense of urgency. In the face of more than 10 billion individuals to feed by 2050, we can’t stay hermetically sealed in a mindset that eschews nature’s bounty. Additionally, our family’s use of biologicals isn’t a tacit admission that the status quo is irredeemably flawed, just recognition that certain needs can be alternatively resourced toward a sustainable future.

Indeed, biologicals are timely in an era of resource scarcity, a burgeoning population and calls for smaller ag footprints. They represent a potentially inexhaustible source of indispensable, eco-friendly biological assets, compatible with current practices. They represent a veritable self-service ecosystem in a jug.

Biologicals offer widespread appeal. Farmers and casual gardeners alike can reap the benefits. These materials are generally regarded as safe and available to the public (over the counter, no licensing needed). They’re also very forgiving — it’s exceedingly difficult to “overapply”, unlike conventional pesticides and fertilizers. Additionally, they overlay well with time honored practices like composting and manure application, crop rotation, cover cropping, pollinator conservation, and integrated pest management (IPM — a big picture, multidimensional approach to pest and disease management).

That’s not to say biologicals are the silver bullet. As with any living organism or derivative, they can be temperamental. They may work flawlessly in the greenhouse, but sputter under field conditions. Long-term storage in highly variable, sometimes punishing environments is also a concern. Your mileage may vary. In all, uneven performance is generally addressed before coming to market.

Despite some flaws, biologicals arguably represent the third wave of the famed Green Revolution of the 1970’s. With famine looming at our doorstep, Norman Borlaug and his associates developed crop varieties and practices that greatly increased yields and food security. Despite saving a billion individuals from starvation — and winning the Nobel Peace Prize — the system was heavily reliant on external inputs and sullied the environment.

We’ve since had the Gene Revolution — typified by the oft (and unfairly) maligned genetically modified organism (GMO). Ironically, GMOs and biologicals share many similarities. Each is a flavor of biotechnology — leveraging a biological product and process for human benefit. GMOs are the epitome of biological, simply taking gap-filling traits found in other species and patching deficiencies (in a targeted way) at the molecular level in crops.

Enter the Biologicals Revolution. Subversive, pioneering and radical. All appropriately descriptive. In many respects, the next frontier is refreshingly low tech, and perhaps more palatable to the general public. So is bio-based R&D poised to upend the industry, or will its impact be suppressed to a tiny rumble? Clearly, these diminutive debutantes have passed their audition and are here to stay.

— Tim Durham is an associate professor of crop science at Ferrum College. tdurham@ferrum.edu