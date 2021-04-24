Field Notes: Getting grounded again

When it’s time to spring-clean, we may think we have to tackle every single item on the to-do list right away. But actually, there are some home maintenance tasks that it’s better to wait until fall to complete. To help you sort out which things to spring-clean ASAP and which can be safely put off for a few more months, we’ve compiled the list below. Then, you can breathe a little easier knowing that it doesn’t have to all get done right away.