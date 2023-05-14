Sustainable Blacksburg is sponsoring a series of free local garden tours from May until August. The tours will be held on the third Sunday of the month from 2 to 5 p.m.

Most of the gardens in the series are located in Blacksburg. The first two, which will be featured on Sunday, May 21, are bike-accessible for those participating in the Bikesburg 2023 festival.

At the Corl/Burger garden at 911 Draper Road in Blacksburg, the homeowners have cut back the proportion lawn in order to reduce maintenance in some areas while increasing food production in others. In the vegetable garden, they compost and use soil testing to manage soil nutrients as well as mulch to conserve water. Ornamental beds are a mix of native and non-native plants.

Margaret Marsille describes her garden at 509 Monte Vista Drive in Blacksburg as a low-budget work in progress. As she transitions to native plants, food crops and a “just have fun” garden, she has incorporated sustainable features such as rainwater collection systems, a composting area, upcycled garden art and two greenhouses created from reclaimed windows.

Future tour dates and locations include:

Sunday, June 18

Cedar Chest Farm, 4980 Longshop Road, Blacksburg. Features a quarter-acre of diversified vegetables and cut flowers sold through community supported agriculture and the Blacksburg Farmers Market. The owners use no synthetic inputs, and utilize no-till practices and conservation strategies such as drip irrigation, cover cropping and crop rotation.

Todd garden, 312 Sunset Blvd., Blacksburg. Features native and pollinator-friendly flowers, pumpkins, gourds and other vegetables, with minimal grass in the backyard. Rain barrels conserve water and refill a koi pond that attracts wildlife, owl boxes welcome an owl family, and a model railroad of repurposed items adds whimsy.

Sunday, July 16

Monti/McLellan garden, 1090 S. Jefferson Forest Lane, Blacksburg. The property owners have planted more than 25 native trees as well as shrubs and perennials, and a quarter-acre meadow sports a succession of blooming species to feed native pollinators throughout the season, in what is now a certified habitat for birds, bees and butterflies.

Keciorius garden, 1306 Greendale Drive, Blacksburg. In this fairly new garden, the homeowners grow vegetables, fruits and flowers, striving to be pollinator friendly and avoiding chemicals. Rain barrels and drip irrigation conserve water.

Sunday, August 20

Swinfen garden, 777 Craigs Mountain Road, Christiansburg. This 12-acre property features fruit and nut trees, a vegetable garden, a pond and compost bins. The owners encourage natives and have been eradicating invasives, and have installed solar panels and a rainwater collection and pumping system to water their gardens.

Relf/Angle garden, 1866 Den Hill Road, Christiansburg. Features artful recycled materials, a greenhouse, a vegetable garden designed to resist deer, water features, and plants and flowers selected for sharing. The property also serves as a study in managing invasive exotics after they become established.

Visitors are welcome anytime during designated hours for these drop-in tours, and light refreshments will be served. Tours will be held rain or shine, but will be halted by thunderstorms.

For more information go to sustainableblacksburgva.org.

- The Roanoke Times