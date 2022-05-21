Herbology: Containers, fertilizers and soil

I have a feeling, in this new day of legalized cannabis possession, that many readers will try to grow their own herb this year, but may have never grown any other crop. Today’s column focuses on some foundational advice to get you started.

Hopeful gardeners can apply all of this info, and the skills you learn along the way, to grow vegetables as well — which I highly encourage you to try. In my opinion, nothing (except cannabis) beats homegrown tomatoes in the summer.

In the previous Herbology, I pointed out reasons for one to grow indoors or outdoors. Both have their merits, but if you have the space and privacy needed to grow outdoors, we are well past the last expected frost date for this region, and it is safe to plant seeds if you have not already. (Don’t worry, indoor growers: most of the info I am sharing here applies to an indoor grow as well.)

Among first-time growers’ considerations is whether to grow in a container or in the ground. Either way, folks are likely to head to a big box store for a bag of dirt and some fertilizer. Before you pop your seeds or make any purchases, I would like to give you some advice on containers, media (otherwise known as the materials in which you grow plants) and fertilizer. These basic items can have an enormous impact on the quality of your finished flower. Let’s get into the weed(s)!

I stick to the KISS principle, that is: “keep it simple, stupid.” There are many media choices and products out there for feeding cannabis plants, but soil with organic amendments is my favorite. The first book on gardening I ever read, “Square Foot Gardening” by Mel Bartholomew, is a good place to begin for any gardener.

Mel offers plenty of straightforward advice, and “Mel’s mix” is a simple soil recipe he recommends. I say try it if you are interested in making your own mix. Simply, it is ⅓ peat moss, ⅓ coarse vermiculite or perlite and ⅓ quality compost. If you would rather buy a pre-mixed soil, go to one of our local grow shops for it. I have had good experiences with Coast of Maine’s “Stonington Blend” and Fox Farms “Ocean Forest.” There are others with good reputations, but these are the only two I have tried so far.

If you are curious about my recommendations for pot size/type — it depends. When growing autoflowers, which I highly recommend, a 3-5 gallon nursery pot should be fine. Note that it is best to grow autos from seed to harvest in a single container, skip “potting up.” Transplanting is not a problem for photos, since they have a long vegetative period to recover. Some folks say smaller pots make autoflowers finish smaller, but this could be a benefit if you would like a small plant. Just remember, smaller pots mean more frequent watering.

If you are growing a photoperiod, keep in mind that your plant is going to vegetate (get bigger, but not make flowers) until around Aug. 15. If you start a seedling in May, you could easily have a plant that is taller than you, depending on genetics/pruning. If you plan to do this, I recommend you use the largest container you can.

A larger pot equals more media to purchase. Larger pots do have the benefit of less worry over watering/fertilizing, as they bank more water and nutrients for your plant. However, you can’t easily move them to chase the sunny spots or tuck away when your in-laws visit. If you don’t want to deal with a large pot, I recommend you either wait until later in the season to start your crop, grow autoflowers instead of photos, or build a raised bed and skip the container entirely.

Cannabis is a hungry plant. You must feed it regularly to get those nice flowers you are after. When you are buying fertilizer, you’ll notice the container has three numbers labeled on the front. Those numbers, known as N-P-K ratio, are the proportion of Nitrogen (N), Phosphorus (P), and Potassium (K). So, in a one kilogram sample of 2-2-2 fertilizer, there are 20 grams each of N, P and K. There are other nutrients that are vital to a plant’s health, but those are the 3 most important.

Sticking to the KISS principle, my advice to a new grower would be mix some fertilizer in your soil at planting, then feed your plant every two weeks, using a balanced organic fertilizer such as a 4-4-4 at the quantity recommended for your pot size by the directions on the label, up until a week or two before flowering begins.

Switch to a “bloom fertilizer,” such as a 3-9-4, at this point and feed at the same rate. Stop fertilizing and use water only for the last 2-3 weeks of flowering. Keep notes, and make changes on future attempts based on your notes. Remember that some strains take heavier feedings than others, and many breeders will make recommendations regarding a feed schedule for each strain.

I have been using Dr Earth’s “Premium Gold” and “Flower Girl” for feeding my plants. I like that they are OMRI (Organic Materials Review Institute) listed and are both affordable and easy to obtain. An added bonus is that Dr. Earth’s has a cannabis feed chart available online.

As you begin researching your grow and the supplies you will need, you may be overwhelmed. There are many cannabis-specific products out there, and plenty of marketing to make you feel that you MUST have product X to grow successfully. All of those products probably will help grow great weed if you have all of the basics down first, but I recommend sticking to the KISS principle until you do.

Simply put: give your plant full sun (or a strong light), size its container properly, fill the container with quality media, amend regularly and water properly. Pay attention to your plants and try to learn what they are telling you; you will begin to recognize their needs as you grow. Now go start some seeds and get ready to share your harvest with your friends!

Nick Clifton is an amateur grower who lives in Roanoke.