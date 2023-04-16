Roanoke Valley Garden Club members found themselves with a problem last year. It was their turn to plan Roanoke’s portion of the 2023 Garden Club of Virginia Historic Garden Week in Virginia tour, which they alternate every other year with the Mill Mountain Garden Club, and they ran into a logistical issue.

Historic Garden Week In Virginia, celebrating its 90th anniversary, began on Saturday and runs through April 22. The Historic Garden Week in Roanoke tour is traditionally on the last Saturday of the event. This year, though, that date coincided with the Foot Levelers Blue Ridge Marathon, said Bre Vassar, assistant to the event chair, Carol Whittle.

Even worse, there would have been a clash between routes. Almost 3,000 runners “would completely encircle each one of the homes,” Vassar said. So, for the first time in its 75-year history, the local tour will be held on a Friday instead, specifically this Friday, the day before the marathon.

Doing the tour on a weekday has caused a few headaches for its organizers, as some of the volunteers work full-time and had to beg off of work, but it was the correct decision.

“The safety of our visitors and the runners was paramount,” Vassar said. There was no way those attending each event could mingle without risking injury, and it was easier for the garden clubs to give way to the marathon. “They’re the bigger event,” Vassar explained, and the dates aren’t expected to conflict again for several years.

For hopeful visitors who have to work that day, the tour runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and “could be done in half a day,” she added.

There are also a few advantages to the change of date, Vassar said. In the past few years, the tour has attracted visitors from all over the United States as well as from other countries. Much of the event’s popularity stems from the fact that it’s part of the nation’s only week-long home and garden tour. With the Lynchburg tour taking place on April 18, Martinsville on April 19 and Danville-Chatham on April 20, attendees can spend most of the week in this part of the state.

“You could do a whole southeastern tour,” Vassar said. “It’s become a destination.”

In addition, by combining the event with the Blue Ridge Marathon — which attracts thousands of visitors each year and brought in $1.2 million in revenues in 2022 — “people can make a full weekend of it,” Vassar said. “We’ve tried to look at it as a positive. We’re rolling with the punches.”

During its entire history, the tour has been canceled only twice, she said: once during World War II; and again in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s tour features six properties — four with both interiors and grounds on display, and the other two with only the gardens open.

Because Roanoke was founded as much as two hundred years after some other Virginia localities, there are relatively few historic gardens here, and this tour has traditionally emphasized the homes. But since the pandemic, interest in outdoor living spaces has exploded, and visitors are looking for ideas for landscaping their own properties, Vassar said.

After last year’s tours, Historic Garden Week in Virginia surveyed attendees and found that “people are really interested in seeing gardens. Interiors are easier to line up, but people want gardens,” she said.

Last year, Vassar said, the clubs sold about 1,000 tickets to the event, which, for the first time, was held outside of Roanoke, in Botetourt County’s historic Fincastle. That figure outpaced the average, about 760.

“Roanoke really got on the map for a lot of people,” she said.

The 2022 event brought in $32,924, all of which organizers sent to the Garden Club of Virginia, Vassar said. Proceeds go to restoring historic gardens, conservation projects, and to fund two research fellowships in landscape architecture. The statewide economic impact in 2019, the last year for which numbers are available, was $3.9 million.

This year, Vassar said, ticket prices have increased by $5. Admission is $30 in advance and $40 on tour day. Vassar said she hopes the higher prices will encourage visitors to buy their tickets early, so organizers will have a better idea of how many people to expect. Get tickets online at vagardenweek.org and at Townside Gardens on Franklin Road until the day before the rain-or-shine event. On the day of the tour, they can only be purchased at the tour headquarters near South Roanoke United Methodist Church.

Three food trucks, displays and information from various garden-related clubs and organizations, and a collection of pop-up boutiques operated by local businesses will be set up on Stanley Avenue between 23rd and 24th streets. That block of Stanley Avenue will be closed, Whittle said. Plen Air artists work at several of the gardens, and one garden will host a beekeeping demonstration. Bartlett Tree Experts will hand out seedlings as long as supplies last.

This is a driving tour, though several of the houses are close enough that visitors can walk between them, Vassar said. She described the gardens as “carefully planned,” often featuring local and native plants, which offer inspiration and ideas for visitors’ own outdoor spaces. The indoor areas, she said, display “real-life magazine-worthy decor.”

Although the average visitor is typically a woman older than 50, Vassar said that more young people and more men have come in the past few years.

Club member-created flower arrangments will decorate each stop.

“People love to see them,” Vassar said. “It’s sort of a mysterious art form. It helps to show the houses at their absolute best.”

In addition to the Turner house, the following homes and gardens will be on the tour:

175 27th St., The Cable Home

The outdoor living spaces and limited interior spaces will be open. The spacious carriage house on this property was once the home of Jim Olin, who represented Roanoke in the U.S. House of Representatives. That building has since been razed. The new structure is just three years old, “but you can’t tell,” Vassar said. “It fits right in with the older homes” surrounding it.

The property features a stone patio with pergola, an outdoor dining area and a fire pit, as well as a dedicated dog run. Many plantings in the park-like gardens are native species and pollinator-friendly, with year-round interest. The house has recently been sold, but a least one beehive belonging to the former owners remains at the back of the property. The hives were imported from Australia, and at one time produced 70 pounds of honey in a year, Vassar said. The beekeeping demonstration will take place here.

3466 West Ridge Road, The Van Thiel Home

Only the gardens are open at this stop. Recently remodeled in a Mediterranean style and perched high above the city, the gardens complement the architecture, featuring gardenias, roses and perennials, as well as an Italian Cypress tree at the front entrance. It also is a newer home, with the original structure having been razed a few years ago, Vassar said. “It looks like an Italian Villa,” she said, with “a very wide, terraced back yard” featuring stunning views of the valley.

“It’s so different,” she said about the architecture, and it includes two courtyards and several outdoor rooms, with nooks and crannies to investigate. There are shade gardens, and a wide lawn enclosed by stone walls, as well as a Zen garden and potted citrus trees.

114 26th St., The Avis Home

Both the indoor and outdoor spaces are open. This Tudor-style house was built in 1930, and many of the historic features have been preserved inside, Vassar said, including the floors and woodwork, steel casement windows and butler’s pantry. It is decorated with heirloom antiques and works by local artists. Outdoors is a spacious, covered sitting area and a wrap-around deck with space for a hot tub. Home to a young family since 2020, the structure is clad in striking, irregular, clinker bricks and is “bright and colorful and full of artwork,” Vassar said. “It’s a happy, fun, cheerful home, inside and out.”

707 Cassel Lane, The Bingham Home

Indoor and outdoor spaces are open. This 1914 house is also a family home and has been recently renovated. It sits high on “a little hill overlooking the city” with just a few other houses nearby, Vassar said. It has extensive planted beds in both the front and back yards. Inside, the original light fixtures, walls and floors have been preserved, and it houses the owners’ art collection. It is a good example of adapting an historic structure for modern use, she said. The house was a Christmas gift from the owner to his wife. The sun porch retains its original lattice ceiling and hand-painted floor. The back yard features a patio with a firepit.

514 Cassell Lane, The Dent Home

The garden only is open at this modern ranch-style house with a fenced backyard, a swimming pool and a stone fireplace. There are outdoor seating and dining areas, and plantings include crepe myrtles and azaleas, as well as a collection of annuals. The pool area features several outdoor seating and dining areas, sculptures and ornamental grasses. Vassar said the garden is enjoyable year-round.