Herbology: Here's to the harvest

Hey there cannabis growers. I hope you and your plants are doing well.

Last month, I explained some signs for knowing it is time to harvest. Here’s hoping you have already harvested or are about to now. In either case, you now will need to learn about the drying and curing process to get those fresh flowers stable for safe storage and enjoyment. Let’s talk, bud.

I have tried to time these columns with the season to keep the info pertinent as it comes. If you harvested early to beat the rain we had a couple weeks back, you got a little ahead of schedule and I am sorry I left you hanging. Most photoperiod plants finish between early and mid-October, and in that case, now is a good time to harvest if you held on. If your buds are not ripe yet, you may want to consider harvesting soon anyhow. I have had 2 light frosts at my house already and more will be here soon.

As I am writing this, it is the third week of October and I am cutting down a “Pineapple Express” that is looking perfect. I still have a CBD plant remaining which was slow to flower and likely won’t mature by the time hard frosts get here. If you find yourself in this position, remember to select strains that do well outdoors and finish quickly for next year. Just as there are many techniques for growing cannabis, there are many techniques for harvesting, drying, and curing cannabis. If you are reading my columns, you are likely a hobbyist like me. I always advocate for keeping it simple, so I’ll share some simple techniques that work for me, which you may want to try.

First, I try to cut the plant at the base and hang it whole. I usually grow autoflowers or small plants, however. If you have a really large plant, this likely is not an option. In that case, cut it down in large sections, leaving the plant as whole as possible so it will dry slowly and is easier to hang. If you cut it down branch by branch, some branches will dry much faster than others and you will have to get creative with hanging all those pieces.

The environment you dry your plant in is important. I hang my plants in an empty grow tent in my basement. My basement stays around 65 degrees Fahrenheit, and 55% humidity. Most commercial growers suggest drying at about 70 degrees and 50% humidity. My conditions aren’t exactly perfect but close enough. I would not recommend drying in your attic or a hot shed, but I understand if you have no choice. Just know that your plant is at 100% humidity the day you chop it down — it is wet inside.

To store buds for optimum quality, you’ll want to lower the humidity in the plant to 60% or 62%. The slower you dry the plant, the better it will be; an ideal dry time should take seven to 14 days. I would only recommend using a dehumidifier or a fan to speed up drying a bit if your drying location stays very humid or if you have an extremely large plant. A large plant can raise the humidity in the room a good bit, especially in a small room, so keep some hygrometers in your drying space, and don’t let it get too humid.

After about five to seven days hanging, check buds each day by giving them a little pinch. They will begin to feel dry to the touch. Try bending a small branch, you will begin to notice they snap a bit as they get dry. Whenever I reach this point, I like to trim a couple branches and place them in a large jar or an old crock pot I have with a glass lid. I place a digital hygrometer in the container and wait about an hour. If the hygrometer is showing above 66% humidity, I let the plants dry another day. I repeat this process each day until the hygrometer stays below 66%. At this point I begin trimming and placing the buds in jars. The goal for me is to begin storage around 65% and to regularly (3 or 4 times a day) remove the lid until the humidity drops to 62% in the container. After a week or so of doing this, the humidity gets stable at about 62%. At this point, I begin opening the jars much less, maybe once a day for a week, and eventually just every now and again when I remember to open them.

If I don’t have time to trim the buds and do all this when they are ready, I will break them into manageable size individual stems and lay them into a large storage tote with a lid. I keep a few hygrometers in the tote and open the lid every day for a while for the air to exchange in the container, especially if the humidity builds up. If you leave your buds in a jar or tote while too wet, they will be ruined, so make sure your tote is about 62% before leaving them this way. Mold is likely in these conditions, and moldy weed is not safe for consumption. A final tip: If you get your herb into a jar and it is too dry, grab some 62% Boveda packs from a grow store. These packs are two-way humidity controllers. If the jar is a bit too dry, they raise the humidity or a bit too wet, they lower it.

If you have never grown cannabis, you may be intimidated by the potentially large workload of trimming your giant plant(s). I used to trim every little bud, but now I keep the nicest prettiest buds from the tops of the branches for myself, those are easiest to trim. Then I give away the rest of the branches untrimmed to friends who don’t have a place to grow. Everyone loves getting a fresh tomato from your garden in the summer. Everyone loves getting some fresh cannabis from your garden in the fall!

Growing cannabis is a rewarding hobby. It has led me to much other useful knowledge and always leaves me wanting to experiment with some new technique. It also has united me with many friends who enjoy partaking and growing themselves. Now that the growing season has wrapped up, I’m going to put away my green thumbs awhile to focus on other hobbies. Therefore, this will be my last column for you. I have enjoyed sharing this knowledge with fellow growers, and I hope you have gotten some value from my work. If you’d like to grow into the winter, I recommend you try growing indoors. It will teach you a lot about managing your plants environment and is a very fun hobby. Thanks for reading my columns. Now go grow something!