Herbology: Ins and outs of flowering

It is finally getting cooler and summer is ending. The day’s length, or photoperiod, is shortening,and your plant has decided it needs to make buds so it can try to pass along its genetic code before it dies. I’m grateful that the end is near, because my plants got bigger than I thought they would!

Flowering began around Aug. 15 and by the time this column runs in the paper, your female plants should have grown a great deal relatively quickly. This burst of growth is known as “the stretch” and you should have noticed thick white hairs, called pistils, forming all over your plant. These pistils are the beginning of buds forming. It’s hard to believe the first time that you see them, but soon they will look like the buds you are familiar with. Your plant will keep making more and more pistils for the next 6-10 weeks (depending on your strain). These pistils will grow very sticky, waiting to grab hold of a grain of pollen to make a seed.

This is the most thrilling part of growing cannabis. It is so fun to watch those buds get noticeably fatter each day. Their aromas grow stronger. You probably are already envisioning sharing a joint with a friend. Keep holding on, you still have a couple of months! You must continue your regular feeding and watering for a while longer. Make sure you have switched over to your “bloom” nutrients by this point if you have not already done so. By “bloom” nutrients, I mean a fertilizer that is lower in nitrogen and higher in phosphorus. I use Dr. Earth’s Flower Girl, which has an NPK ratio of 3-9-4 (the “K” stands for potassium).

If your plants are more than a couple of feet tall, you should think about getting them some support if you have not already. Many people use tomato cages; some use stakes; some wrap their plant in a cage of deer fencing or something similar and work the tops to the outside of the fence. This year I am using several support methods.

My largest plant is a CBD plant which is “scrogged.” Scrog is a made-up word, short for “screen of green.” Basically, you just train your plant’s branches into a horizontal net or cage to open up your plant’s canopy. Most folks employ this method inside of a grow tent, but I figured I’d try to use it outdoors since my CBD plant was getting a bit unruly. You don’t want to lose your buds to a windy day late in flowering, when they are heavy.

I have written a bit in the past about pruning. Remember that you should no longer be pruning your plant, now that flowering has begun. However, it is still OK to remove fan leaves. By fan leaves, I mean the large ones, which may be as big as your hand. Don’t go crazy with it, but we live in a humid climate, and removing some of these large leaves improves airflow, which might aid in keeping mildew at bay. If your plant is really bushy, it is OK to take a good number of them, especially from the lower portion of your plant.

Removing excess fan leaves also increases light penetration to bud sites. I have more experience as an indoor grower; indoor growers commonly strip all but a few fan leaves at the beginning of flower and again about three weeks into flowering. I’ve read this is not a necessary step outdoors, but I am still going to pop a few leaves off if I see them crowding one another, as I know these plants can handle some abuse.

I know I just said don’t prune anymore, but there is one other exception. The very lowest parts of your plant may have buds forming deep within the canopy.

These buds will receive less sunlight and will grow smaller. Some folks call these “popcorn buds” or “larf.” It is okay to pinch these off as you see them form. Often you will see them forming again a few days later, right where you pinched them off, so keep an eye out. You’ll be glad you did when you go to trim; those little buds are annoying and the plant will send the hormones and energy from the small buds to making larger tops.

Okay, there is one last reason you are permitted to prune: botrytis, a fungus that affects many plants. You have probably seen it on strawberries if you have ever grown those. Mine get it sometimes if I leave a fruit on the vine too long. Online, cannabis forums will usually refer to it as “bud rot.” It is no big deal in nature. In fact it plays a valuable role in our ecosystem, helping to break down plant tissue to form soils. But as a grower, it can ruin your crop. If we get a stretch of rainy (or even just humid) days, it is likely that some of these spores will find their way to your plant. My autoflower did just that in late July during a rainy stretch. Pictures from my plant illustrate this condition. Keep an eye out and remove any buds that you see infected. It hurts, but better to lose a few buds than all of them. Just an FYI, many strains are bred specifically for botrytis resistance for outdoor growers; if your plants have trouble with this fungus, look out for resistant varieties next season.

Harvest will be here before you know it. I will share some instructions and advice on that subject next month. Until then, keep a watchful eye out for botrytis and pests. Continue to keep your plants fed and watered and sit back, relax and watch those buds get fatter and stickier!